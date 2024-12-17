Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive camera, and an update to DaVinci Resolve Studio that supports Apple Immersive Video, will arrive early next year.

It’s a double “world’s first” according to Blackmagic Design: the company will launch in 2025 its Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive, the world’s first commercial camera system designed to capture Apple Immersive Video for Apple Vision Pro, and will update DaVinci Resolve Studio to support editing Apple Immersive Video early next year, making the app “The World’s First Editing Software” for Apple Immersive Video.

“We are excited to begin accepting pre-orders for the new Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive camera and preview a true end-to-end workflow for Apple Immersive Video with DaVinci Resolve,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “We are looking forward to working closely with filmmakers and production companies on the Blackmagic production workflow for Apple Immersive Video before releasing the camera to a wider audience later in 2025. We can’t wait to see the amazing action, drama, concerts, sports and other incredible experiences our customers will capture in this powerful new format pioneered by Apple.”

A new version of DaVinci Resolve Studio

Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive features a fixed, custom lens system pre-installed on the body, which is designed specifically to capture Apple Immersive Video for Apple Vision Pro. The sensor delivers 8160 x 7200 resolution per eye with pixel level synchronization and an incredible 16 stops of dynamic range, so cinematographers can shoot 90fps 3D immersive cinema content to a single file. The custom lens system is designed for URSA Cine’s large format image sensor with extremely accurate positional data that’s read and stored at time of manufacturing. This immersive lens projection data — which is calibrated and stored on device — then travels through post production in the Blackmagic RAW file itself.

The company also announced that “a new version of DaVinci Resolve Studio set to release in Q1 next year includes powerful new features” to help filmmakers edit, color grade, and produce Apple Immersive Video shot on the URSA Cine Immersive camera for Apple Vision Pro. Key features include a new immersive video viewer, which will let editors pan, tilt, and roll clips for viewing on 2D monitors or on Apple Vision Pro for an even more immersive editing experience. Additionally, transitions rendered by Apple Vision Pro will also be able to be bypassed using FCP XML metadata, giving editors clean master files. To complete the workflow, export presets will enable quick output into a package which can be viewed directly on Apple Vision Pro.

Here is more information shared by Blackmagic about the new product and the Blackmagic URSA Cine:

The Blackmagic URSA Cine camera platform is the basis of multiple models with different features for the high end cinema industry. All models are built with a robust magnesium alloy chassis and lightweight carbon fiber polycarbonate composite skin to help filmmakers move quickly on set. Customers also get 12G‑SDI out, 10G Ethernet, USB-C, XLR audio, and more. The fold out monitor has a large 5″ HDR touchscreen on one side and an external color status LCD on the other. The right side of the camera features a dedicated assist station with a second 5″ HDR touchscreen that allows crew to work around the camera without needing external monitors.

An 8-pin Lemo power connector at the back of the camera works with 24V and 12V power supplies, making it easy to use the camera with existing power supplies, batteries, and accessories. Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive comes with a massive 250W power supply and B mount battery plate, so customers can use a wide range of high voltage batteries from manufacturers such as IDX, Blueshape, Core SWX, BEBOB, and more. Customers will also receive a top handle, antennas for high speed Wi-Fi, baseplate, 24V power supply and high voltage B mount battery plate for quick set up.

Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive comes with 8TB of high performance network storage built in, which records directly to the included Blackmagic Media Module, and can be synced to Blackmagic Cloud and DaVinci Resolve media bins in real time. This means customers can capture over 2 hours of Blackmagic RAW in 8K stereoscopic 3D immersive, and editors can work on shots from remote locations worldwide as the shoot is happening.

The new Blackmagic RAW Immersive file format is designed to make it simple and easy to work with immersive video within the whole post production workflow, and includes support for Blackmagic global media sync. Blackmagic RAW files store camera metadata, lens data, white balance, digital slate information and custom LUTs to ensure consistency of image on set and through post production.

Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive is the first commercial, digital film camera with ultra fast high capability Cloud Store technology built in. The high speed storage lets customers record at the highest resolutions and frame rates for hours and access their files directly over high speed 10G Ethernet. The camera also supports creating a small H.264 proxy file, in addition to the camera original media when recording. This means the small proxy file can be uploaded to Blackmagic Cloud in seconds, so media is available back at the studio in real time.

Blackmagic Media Dock accelerates post production workflow by making it faster and simpler to start editing and performing color correction. Customers can mount up to three Blackmagic Media Modules for high speed access to media from multiple URSA Cine Immersive cameras all at the same time. The four high speed 10G Ethernet ports allow up to four separate edit workstations to connect directly and is extremely fast, even when a lot of users are connected at the same time.

Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive Features

Dual custom lenses for shooting Apple Immersive Video for Apple Vision Pro.

Dual 8160 x 7200 (58.7 Megapixel) sensors for stereoscopic 3D immersive image capture.

Massive 16 stops of dynamic range.

Lightweight, robust camera body with industry standard connections.

Generation 5 Color Science with new film curve.

Each sensor supports 90 fps at 8K captured to a single Blackmagic RAW file.

Includes high performance Blackmagic Media Module 8TB for recording.

High speed Wi-Fi, 10G Ethernet or mobile data for network connections.

Includes DaVinci Resolve Studio for post production.

DaVinci Resolve Immersive Features

Monitoring on Apple Vision Pro from the DaVinci Resolve Studio timeline.

Edit Blackmagic RAW Immersive video shot on Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive.

Immersive video viewer for pan, tilt and roll.

Complete post production workflow for immersive with edit, color, audio and graphics.

Export and deliver native files for viewing on Apple Vision Pro.

Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive is available to pre order now direct from Blackmagic Design offices worldwide for $29,995 (US). Delivery will start in late Q1 2025. URSA Cine Immersive will be available from Blackmagic Design resellers later next year.