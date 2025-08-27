Blackmagic Design has unveiled new lower prices across its flagship URSA Cine camera lineup. Since releasing the URSA Cine cameras last year, Blackmagic Design has been working hard to lower the cost of production, so they can now pass that on to customers through the lower prices

New Prices For Blackmagic URSA Cine Camera Kits

· Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K LF from $14,995 to $9,495*

· Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K LF + EVF from $16,495 to $10,995*

· Blackmagic URSA Cine 17K 65 from $29,995 to $22,995*

· Blackmagic URSA Cine 17K 65 + EVF from $31,495 to $24,495*

*New prices in USD, excluding duties.

Blackmagic Design announced that the Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K LF, originally priced at $14,995, is now available for $9,495. The version bundled with the EVF (Electronic Viewfinder) has also seen a sharp reduction, dropping from $16,495 to $10,995.

On the medium-format end, the Blackmagic URSA Cine 17K 65, designed for ultra-high-resolution large-format production, has been reduced from $29,995 to $22,995. Its EVF-equipped package is now $24,495, down from $31,495.

The price reduction announcement reflects Blackmagic Design’s continued strategy of pushing industry boundaries by lowering the barrier to entry for professional features found in higher-end cinema equipment. The URSA Cine line, like many of Blackmagic’s cameras, was launched to deliver unprecedented resolution and dynamic range, and to bring professional features into the hands of every filmmaker who wants a high-end look to their footage.

These reductions come at a time when the demand for ultra-high-resolution content is rapidly growing, driven by streaming platforms, theatrical distribution, and emerging immersive formats. By cutting prices, Blackmagic Design is signaling an intent to expand its footprint further into both independent and large-scale productions.

Blackmagic Design has a history of disruptive pricing in professional cinema equipment, and these latest cuts could accelerate adoption among cinematographers, production companies, and even educational institutions looking to train the next generation of filmmakers on cutting-edge tools.