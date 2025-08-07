Filmmakers using DaVinci Resolve can now effortlessly edit, color grade, add visual effects, mix Spatial Audio, and deliver Apple Immersive Video captured using the Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive camera.

DaVinci Resolve 20.1 is a major new update that adds support for Apple Immersive Video workflows to DaVinci Resolve Studio for macOS. With this update, Blackmagic Design says, “filmmakers can effortlessly edit, color grade, add visual effects, mix Spatial Audio, and deliver Apple Immersive Video captured using the new Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive camera.”

“We are excited to release this update for DaVinci Resolve Studio which adds tools for Apple Immersive Video to the edit, color, Fairlight and Fusion pages,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “Now filmmakers can create stunning immersive content that was previously too complex or expensive to produce. The best part is that you can edit, grade and mix 3D immersive video and audio using familiar tools from 2D projects! We can’t wait to see the immersive action, drama, concerts, sports and other incredible experiences our customers will create using DaVinci Resolve!”

DaVinci Resolve Studio for macOS is the world’s only solution that combines editing, color, VFX, audio post and delivery for Apple Immersive Video. With support for decoding and playback of the stereoscopic 8K 90fps Blackmagic RAW files from the URSA Cine Immersive camera, it’s a complete workflow from editing to playback on Apple Vision Pro. Customers get the same familiar, industry standard tools as their 2D projects but now updated for 3D immersive video. New project settings bring Apple Immersive Video to every page including a new immersive video viewer that lets customers view work on any standard monitor, an updated spatial Audio Editor as well multiple ways to review and export Apple Immersive Video on Apple Vision Pro.

Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive features a fixed, custom lens system pre-installed on the body, which is designed specifically for Apple Immersive Video. The sensor delivers 8160 x 7200 resolution per eye with pixel level synchronization and an incredible 16 stops of dynamic range, so cinematographers can shoot 90fps stereoscopic 3D immersive cinema content to a single file. The custom lens system is designed specifically for URSA Cine’s large format image sensors with extremely accurate positional data that’s read and stored at time of manufacturing. This immersive lens data — which is mapped, calibrated and stored per eye — then travels through post production in the Blackmagic RAW file itself. Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive is available to pre order now direct from Blackmagic Design offices worldwide.

Here is more information about the updated version of DaVinci Resolve for MacOS:

The edit page lets customers work with files from the URSA Cine Immersive camera, just like any other 2D media, with the familiar drag and drop interface. The new immersive viewer shows immersive video in its native state, converted to LatLong or to a viewport view that customers can pan around in on screen. Customers can even add a 360º backdrop track that can appear outside of the projected immersive image.

When working with files from the URSA Cine Immersive on the color page, customers get full use of primary color correction tools, along with select secondary grading tools. New tools in the 3D palette such as the Edge Mask, let customers adjust the field of view captured by the URSA Cine Immersive to exclude microphones or other items that are just in shot. Edge Mask also adjusts the mask blend to soften the transition from the projected space to the backdrop.

The Fusion page now lets customers create 3D titles and graphics that leap across the field of view, or work with USD files for true Hollywood caliber effects in immersive video. Familiar tools like the patcher and distort tools are now updated to work seamlessly with immersive video. The immersive patcher converts lens space images to a flattened image so customers can patch or paint, add graphics or text. Converting back to lens space lets customers composite correctly onto the original camera lens space image. 3D images or compositions made in Fusion using the immersive workflow will automatically convert from the virtual 3D space on the Fusion page to the immersive lens space of the timeline. Titling on the timeline has been made easier with the introduction of lens space correction and the addition of the convergence slider for title templates.

In DaVinci Resolve Studio 20.1, customers can also mix and master immersive Apple Spatial Audio Format (ASAF) soundtracks. Fairlight fully supports integrated native operation with up to 7th order Ambisonic busses as well as objects and channels. The 3D panner view is enhanced for ASAF and lets customers place sounds almost anywhere in 3D space including object position, orientation and room simulation. Customers can even import and remix existing 3D audio formats into ASAF for Apple Vision Pro.

The media and delivery pages have also been updated to include presets for Apple Immersive Video export. Customers can use the presets to render their immersive project, just like a normal project, then drag and drop the rendered file in the Apple Immersive Video Utility for macOS. This means that the immersive video is now ready to stream to their Apple Vision Pro. Customers can also render a ProRes bundle for viewing using Apple Compressor.

DaVinci Resolve 20.1 Immersive Features

Adds DaVinci Resolve Studio for macOS support for Apple Vision Pro immersive video workflows.

Ability to monitor immersive video in Apple Vision Pro from the timeline.

Support for Apple Spatial Audio Format (ASAF).

Support for monitoring Apple Spatial Audio in binaural with head tracking for AirPods.

Ability to edit Blackmagic RAW Immersive video shot on Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive.

Immersive video viewer for 2D screens with image pan, tilt and roll.

Automatic recognition of Apple Immersive Video (left and right eye) for dual file stereoscopic 3D immersive content.

Option to bypass transitions normally rendered by Apple Vision Pro.

Export and deliver native files for viewing on Apple Vision Pro.

Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive Features

Dual custom lenses for shooting Apple Immersive Video for Apple Vision Pro.

Dual 8160 x 7200 (58.7 Megapixel) sensors for stereoscopic 3D immersive image capture.

Massive 16 stops of dynamic range.

Lightweight, robust camera body with industry standard connections.

Generation 5 Color Science with new film curve.

Each sensor supports 90 fps at 8K captured to a single Blackmagic RAW file.

Includes high performance Blackmagic Media Module 8TB for recording.

High speed Wi-Fi, 10G Ethernet or mobile data for network connections.

Includes DaVinci Resolve Studio for post production.

Sample immersive video clips for use in DaVinci Resolve Studio 20.1 for macOS are available to download now.

