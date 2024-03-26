NANLUX, a leading innovator in lighting technology, announces the launch of a new Fresnel lens designed for the Evoke 2400B LED spotlight.

The new NANLUX product designed for the Evoke 2400B LED spotlight, represents a revolution in lighting control and is set to redefine lighting control standards in film and television production.

The Motorized Fresnel Lens FL-35E is a cutting-edge NL mount optic with remote control and a zoom range from 15° to 46°. The groundbreaking combination of Evoke 2400B and FL-35E is, according to NANLUX, set to redefine lighting control standards in film and television production.

The Motorized Fresnel Lens FL-35E seamlessly integrates with the Evoke 2400B, delivering, NANLUX claims, “a remarkable illumination of 75,700 lux @3m (5600K, 15°). Boasting superior optical performance and precise beam angle control the glass optic produces beautifully even illumination with well-defined edges. Rotating barn doors (non-motorised) are included with the Fresnel for additional control when needed. The FL-35E Fresnel weighs 10kg / 22.05lbs and has dimensions of 430.38 × 490.15 × 330.3mm (16.94 × 19.30 × 13.00”). It comes complete with barn doors and a NANLUX trolley case.”

The FL-35E features a precise motorized adjustment function powered via the electronic contacts in NANLUX’s NL mount on the Evoke 2400B. There are multiple control methods with users able to control the lens via the NANLINK APP, via the light’s main menu, DMX console, wired controller or using a physical button on the lens itself. This gives gaffers and lighting designers the flexibility to choose the most convenient control method based on the scene’s requirements.

Suitable for use in harsh environments

The motor unit can also be disengaged if manual adjustment of the Fresnel is required. A clever captive screw mechanism allows the motor fixing to be adjusted without the risk of the motor separating completely from the Fresnel.

Building upon the outstanding protection attributes of the Evoke 2400B, the FL-35E boasts an IP55 rating, ensuring strong defense against dust and water. This feature makes the Evoke 2400B/FL- 35E combination suitable for use in harsh environments, providing consistent and stable lighting for all-day-long exterior shoots or environmentally challenging production scenes.

Evoke 2400B key features:

Ultra-high brightness of 41,910lux @3M (5600K, with 45° reflector)

CCT range of 2,700K-6,500K (G/M±80) with 0.1% increment

Outstanding color rendition: CRI/TLCI average 96/97, TM-30 Rf/Rg average 95/100, SSI 3200K:84/5600K: 74

Four fan modes: SMART, FULL SPEED, LOW SPEED, OFF• Two output modes: Max Output and Constant Output

12 built-in effects with customizable settings

Equipped with electronic contacts for modifier recognition function

Comprehensive wired and wireless control methods: on-board, Nanlink App, remote controller, DMX/RDM, Art-Net/sACN, LumenRadio CRMX

Runs off a household mains socket

The new NANLUX Evoke 2400B LED spotlight serves as a true substitute for a 10K watt tungsten or a 4K watt HMI fixture. Beyond its unparalleled brightness, it offers, NANLUX adds, “an adjustable green-magenta shift across its 2700-6500K CCT range, ensuring seamless compatibility with fixtures from other manufacturers.”

The Evoke 2400B is able to run off a household mains socket and its high efficiency maximises output for every watt drawn from the wall, meaning more light on location without a generator – a key area where the Evoke 2400B has an advantage against its competitors.

Constructed with durable IP55 weather-resistant housings for both the light head and power supply, together with utilization of magnesium alloy, the Evoke 2400B achieves this extraordinary output while maintaining a significantly lighter form factor compared to other models with equivalent power output.

The inclusion of electronic contacts enables a modifier recognition function, allowing the Evoke 2400B to identify the specific modifier in use. This functionality ensures safety by protecting both the fixture and accessories from potential damage caused by elevated heat levels.

The Evoke 2400B and Motorized Fresnel Lens FL-35E combination offer a new level of flexibility and convenience for professional film and television productions. Whether in film, television, or commercial shooting, the FL-35E provides accurate, high-quality light control to help production teams achieve superior results.

The Nanlux brand stands at the forefront of the lighting industry, providing state-of-the-art lighting solutions tailored for the worlds of film, television and photography. The parent company, Nanguang, was established in 1992 by Lin Biguang, a photographer turned entrepreneur. It remains a family-run business with nearly 1000 employees in total and its own factory in Shantou, China. With a commitment to excellence, the company continues to push boundaries and set new standards in lighting technology. The other brand from the company filmmakers and photographers are familiar with is… NANLITE, knonw for its Forza and PavoTube lights..

The Motorized Fresnel Lens FL-35E for Evoke 2400B costs USD $1190 and will be shipped in early April.