Nanlite listened to feedback from commercial production teams, film crews and photographers all around the globe and the results are in: several upgrades to their most popular products.

Whether you need LED tubes like the PavoTube II 15C/30C or the absolute power of the Forza 300B/500B II series, Nanlite offers you the latest technology in lighting solutions for studio and location.

Nanlite started the year revealing the company’s updated lighting systems, with the introduction of updates to its most popular lines, PavoTube and Forza. The updates represent what the company does best: listening to the valuable feedback from its enthusiastic community of users and combining that insight with Nanlite’s latest innovations in LED technology.

The presentation available online, which is an entertaining way to discover what the different lighting solutions can do, is something to watch if you can spare some 30 minutes, but for those who want to read the key details of the new products here is a brief note on what you’ll find in the new models from Nanlite, result of three decades of experience creating “the best possible quality lighting fixtures, modifiers, and accessories at prices that are within reach for the majority of people, so your creative work always looks as good as it possibly can.”

Let’s start with the Nanlite Forza 500. Introduced in 2019, it stood out from the crowd, says Nanlite, “as an exceptionally compact and lightweight LED fixture that delivered an immense amount of output for its size. It took years for products to arrive from other manufacturers that could match its output power, but none of them were more compact or lightweight.” The only thing missing was the bi-color counterpart, which is now coming.

Reliable additions to filmmakers’ toolkit

The long wait for an updated and upgraded Forza 500 II and a bi-color Forza 500B II is almost over. Nanlite says that “these two new models won’t be available to purchase for a few more months, but we wanted to launch the Forza II family at the same time because they share a similar vision.” As expected, the Forza 300, which represents a sweetspot in the Forza product line, was also updated. The new Nanlite Forza 300 II and 300B II definitely have the same enticing characteristics as the first generation, while adding new levels of versatility and power to the mix. The result are lights that can be your go-to instruments for any shoot, whether the set is in your home, on a professional sound stage, or out in the wilderness.

Color rendering capabilities of the Forza 300/300B II & 500/500B II have been improved in a comprehensive manner making them reliable additions to filmmakers’ toolkit. The Forza 300/500 II produces a CRI/TLCI of 96/97 and an average CRI/TLCI 96/97 for Forza 300B/500B II. The control box features a new compact concept with the power adapter incorporated inside, reducing the overall control unit size of Forza 300/300B II by 37% and Forza 500/500B II by 16%. V-mount battery plates on both sides, curved yoke with one-sided locking mechanism and integrated quick-release device all provide more convenience on set.

Key specifications of the Forza 300/500 II:

More light – better output

Lower power consumption which gives longer run time on battery

Comprehensive controlling methods, including on-board, 2.4G, DMX/RDM and NANLINK APP

Pack 11 effects in Forza 300/500 II and 12 effects in Forza 300B/500B II respectively with parameters for every single effect customizable

Both dual and single battery power solution enabling hot plugging as well as hot swapping between AC/DC for Forza 300/300B II & 500/500B II

The PavoTube family

Nanlite also updated the Forza 60/60B II, which pack stunning output inside ultracompact bodies just as its predecessor did, illuminance levels stand at 3,420lux/2,[email protected] with light only. Forza 60B II features two output modes: the conventional maximum output mode and the more novel constant output mode for small LEDs. Relatively stable intensity is permitted when switched to constant output mode. Noise management has been improved for the lights to stand out from competitors by lowering noise level to 20dbA.

The PavoTube family was also upgraded from the original and well received solutions. The design of the new PavoTube II 15C and 30C look fairly similar to the first generation, and they still provide the useful CCT, HSI, and effects modes, but there are many changes and improvements to these new tubes that are not immediately obvious.

The PavoTube 15C/30C utilize RGBWW color mixing technology with excellent color rendition and accurate color reproduction. They get a wider CCT range of 2700-7500K with G/M±150 adjustment that allows for more comprehensive lighting options during different times of the day, making it easier to shoot photos and videos in varied environments.

Awaken the imagination of creators

The two tubes boost a more powerful output compared with the previous versions—although they come in almost the same dimensions. PavoTube II 15C and PavoTube II 30C are 10% and 20% brighter respectively. On-board control of PavoTube II 15C/30C has also been optimized with a much more intuitive two-knob operation and the tubes now allows for PD3.0 charging, power supplying and firmware updating via the USB Type-C port.

Key specifications of the PavoTube II:

10% and 20% brighter respectively than previous version

Wider CCT Range of 2700K-7500K

G/M±150 adjustment functionality

More power in the same size with PavoTube II 15C/30C 10% and 20% brighter respectively

Two knobs and one button for intuitive operation

Built-in effects in PavoTube II 15C/30C increase to 15 from the original 6.

A substantial leap forward in design and capabilities to provide stunning performance, these next-generation lighting systems from Nanlite will awaken the imagination of creators everywhere. They will help creatives explore the incredible and endless possibilities that light offers, opening limitless colorful ideas.