Video editing is no longer just a task for professionals as everyone, from gamers to social media users, needs tools to edit and publish their work. NLEs like Movie Edit Pro 2021 may be the solution.

Announced as great for social media users, the new Movie Edit Pro 2021, from MAGIX, features intuitive operation and an impressive range of specialist tools. Is this the future of video editing?

Video editing apps are getting more sophisticated, and the use of AI promises, as we’ve seen in recently months, to open new horizons, even if not all AI is created equal. The truth is that video editing, as is the case with many other apps, as changed drastically in recent years, as well as the platforms where it is available. One could not imagine, years ago, that NLEs would make it to smartphones, but there is, now, a series of NLEs available for both Android and iOS, revealing a growing interest for video editing tools uses beyond regular desktop and portable computers.

Smartphones also introduced vertical videos, looked as something strange initially but now accepted as another way to show moving images. NLEs had to include options for editing vertical videos, and Movie Edit Pro 2021 does include that option. When videos filmed in portrait mode are imported from a smartphone, the software automatically identifies the alignment and rotates the video to the correct position. Project templates are included and offer the right page formats for popular social media portals, which usually display either vertical or square videos.

A beginner-friendly NLE

Movie Edit Pro may be a beginner-friendly video editing software, but MAGIX claims that “with its advanced technology and comprehensive range of functions, Movie Edit Pro is great for users of all skill levels and is ideal for gamers and social media users too.” Features like the new Infusion Engine 2, 8K UHD support, HiDPI or NewBlue Filters 5 Ultimate contribute to make the app, as MAGIX says, “The video editor for beginners and advanced users.”

“Movie Edit Pro 2021 embodies our vision for the future of video editing. The program’s new INFUSION Engine 2 offers native decoding support for Intel, NVIDIA and AMD graphics cards and represents a huge advance in performance, with 8k video editing now possible in realtime. Combined with a razor-sharp HiDPI program interface for 4k displays and improved support for vertical videos and social media formats, with Movie Edit Pro 2021, the future of video editing is now.” says Florian Liepold, Product Owner Video at MAGIX.

New features in Movie Edit Pro 2021

Intuitive operation and an impressive range of specialist tools provided by Movie Edit Pro let users easily bring ideas for video projects to life in no time at all, with, says MAGIX, “breathtaking results”. The program delivers new innovations in technology such as:

Infusion Engine 2

The Movie Edit Pro product family has received a powerful boost from MAGIX developers, with Infusion Engine 2 offering high-performance hardware acceleration for Intel, Nvidia and AMD graphics cards. This results in better performance from users’ own computers, as well as a smoother overall workflow. High-resolution video editing with various effects is also now possible in realtime thanks to the significant enhancement in performance.

While 4K videos were still being seen as state-of-the-art, Movie Edit Pro was already taking things a step further. 8K Ultra HD support in the program allows for video cutting with crystal-clear results. Just in time for the latest smartphones with 8K cameras, Movie Edit Pro comes fully equipped with the right infrastructure for playing 8K videos in realtime – thanks to the Infusion Engine 2 and additional performance improvements. New project templates and HEVC export presets for 8K UHD TV2 format allow for seamless integration into your workflow.

Videos look sharper than ever before in Movie Edit Pro – and the program interface does too, with more intuitive icons for buttons and scaled-back symbols created using sleek vector graphics. The Movie Edit Pro commitment to quality means that everything looks razor-sharp right from the optimized start dialog through to your editing workflow, even on 4K monitors. System usability has been improved in addition to visuals: now, even beginners can easily develop their own custom workflow.

Movie Edit Pro also delivers a range of powerful tools for adding a noticeably professional touch to amateur film productions. NewBlue Filters 5 Ultimate and an Effects Suite with around 250 effects are included as standard in the program. Titles, transitions, slow motion, camera pans, intros, outros, travel route animation, music, sound effect and lots more are included in the massive library – up to 1,500 effects and titles – offered by Movie Edit Pro.

Movie Edit Pro 2021 is available in the product versions Classic (69.99 USD), Plus ($99.99) and Premium ($129.99) in the program languages EN, DE, NL, FR, IT.