A case with a design inspired by Dutch painter Piet Mondrian hides an ultra-high performing solid-state drive that can achieve up to a 3,126MB/s reading speed: meet the new ORICO SSD 40Gbps series!

The range of portable SSD solutions from the Shenzhen-based company ORICO continues to grow, now with the Montage series, available in 5,10, 20 (all USB 3.1 or USB 3.2) and, as the top of the line, the SSD 40Gbps series, that takes things to a whole new level, by adopting USB4, making the Montage 40Gbps series one of the best-performing SSDs available, if you’ve the connections to make it shine. During performance testing, the drive achieved 3,126MB/s reading speed, a 2,832MB/s writing speed, and transferred 3GB files in just one second, matching, and even surpassing, says ORICO, “many leading products currently on the market.”

Accompanied by a versatile 2-in-1 data cable for USB type A and type C connections, the drive is widely compatible and able to be used with Mac OS, Windows, Android, and Linux operating systems without requiring a driver. Depending on user requirements, the Montage series offers capacity options ranging from 512GB to 2TB, making it a solid option to consider for anything from cataloguing your photography archive, to keeping your videos. Easy to use and easy to take anywhere, the Montage 40Gbps series is not just a fast SSD solution, it is also an eye-catching alternative to products already on the market.

A case inspired by painter Piet Mondrian

Making it look different is the bold case, a striking and durable design inspired Dutch painter Piet Mondrian. The bold and bright aesthetic draws from Mondrian’s famous work Composition with Red, Blue and Yellow, incorporating the thick black lines and blocks of color that immediately distinguish the device from the monochrome alternatives on the market.

Although you may recognize the image, the author’s name is probably not familiar to you. Piet Mondrian, who died in 1944, was a Dutch painter and art theoretician who is regarded as one of the greatest artists of the 20th century and is considered as one of the pioneers of 20th-century abstract art, as he changed his artistic direction from figurative painting to an increasingly abstract style, until he reached a point where his artistic vocabulary was reduced to simple geometric elements.

According to the website dedicated to the work of the author, Composition with Red, Yellow and Blue, from 1942, represents a mature stage of Mondrian’s abstraction. It seems to be a flat work, but there are differences in the texture of different elements. While the black stripes are the flattest of the paintings, in the areas with color are clear the brushstrokes, all in the same direction. The white spaces are, on the contrary, painted in layers, using brushstrokes that are put in different directions. And all of these produce a depth that, to the naked eye, cannot be appreciated.

Loud, but not lurid, the design – used in the Montage series from ORICO, obviously – is applied with the durable in-mold labeling technique also found in automobile manufacturing for its resistance to corrosion. It’s a case of form and function paired to give users an external drive that others will look with envy, not just for the specifications but also because of the design.

Can we have an Escher or van Gogh next?

“We are so excited to launch the eye-catching Montage series, serving superior performance and carrying a timeless aesthetic that really transcends style trends,” commented Xu Yeyou, CEO of ORICO. “We had in mind on-the-go creatives, such as photographers and video editors, when designing the product.”

If you are not using USB 4 yet but want this portable SSB with a bold design, the good news is that the ORICO Montage portable SSD 40Gbps is compatible with USB 3.0, although you’ll not reach the high-speeds promised by the company for this model. Still, having a portable SSD with a case design inspired by Dutch painter Piet Mondrian may be a good reason to get this product. Maybe it sets a trend, and we see a Vincent van Gogh version next, and a series of other artists, from Escher to William Turner. It’s, no doubt, an interesting idea. I would not mind having one of these Mondrian SSDs.

ORICO didn’t share the price for its 40Gbps versions, but just for reference, the 20Gbps model with 512GB costs $179.99, so expect to pay some more if you need the speed. Else, if it’s just a case of having this bold case, then any of the versions already available and with price known may be all you need. Imagine, having this iconic painting from Mondrian enveloping your creative work!