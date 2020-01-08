News

Samsung SSD T7 Touch: new portable storage with fingerprint protection

Samsung Electronics America announced the release of its latest external storage device – the portable SSD T7 Touch, offering both speed and security. Discover it at CES 2020.

Jose Antunes January 08, 2020



The Samsung SSD T7 Touch is a pocket-sized external solid state drive delivers lightning-fast speeds and convenient fingerprint security in a sleek, durable package to securely carry content.

Designed for both professional and casual users, Samsung’s T7 Touch provides enough capacity, up to 2TB, to securely store large numbers of pictures, games or 4K/8K videos whether on a PC, tablet, smartphone or game console, as well as the durability to take their content with them. Not that you’ll want to drop it, but it is good to know that Samsung suggests a drop resistance from 2 meters, based on an internal free fall shock test conducted under controlled conditions.

The new portable Samsung SSD T7 Touch combines a sleek and compact design with the fastest transfer speeds currently available based on the USB 3.2 Gen 2 standard. To ensure reliable connectivity wherever the users may be, the drive comes with a USB Type-C-to-C cable and a USB Type-C-to-A cable, and is compatible with Windows, Mac and Android operating systems. Software requires Windows 7 and higher, Mac OS X 10.10 and higher, or Android 5.1 (Lollipop) and higher. Older versions of the Windows, Mac, and Android operating systems may not be supported.



Built-in fingerprint scanner

The T7 Touch offers a significant speed upgrade over previous storage solutions. It should be noted that, as usual performance may vary depending on host configuration. To reach maximum read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s, respectively, the host device and connection cables must support USB 3.2 Gen 2 and the UASP mode must be enabled.

With a read speed of 1,050MB/s and a write speed of 1,000MB/s, it is approximately twice as fast as its predecessor, the Samsung T5, and up to 9.5 times faster than external HDDs. The data provided by Samsung is based on internal test results compared to a Samsung external HDD 1TB(HX-MTD10EA). Test system configuration: ASUS Z370 ROG MAXIMUS X APEX (USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C), Intel(R) Core i7-8700K CPU @ 3.70GHz (Coffeelake), OS-Windows 10 RS6. One last note: the device can reach its maximum speed when used with the NVMe interface.

For an added layer of security, the T7 Touch brings the first built-in fingerprint scanner to an SSD on top of password protection and AES 256-bit hardware encryption. It also features a ‘Motion LED’, which allows the user to determine the status of the device simply with a single glance. Despite the considerable speed boost, hardware additions and solid metal (aluminum) casing, the new SSD still weighs in at a light 58 grams. The innovative nature of Samsung’s T7 Touch has been recognized at the CES 2020 Innovation Awards.

Available in 500GB, 1TB and 2TB sizes

“Consumers who are constantly on the go between work, play and passion projects want to be able to securely carry their content with them,” said Dr. Mike Mang, vice president of Brand Product Biz Team, Memory Business at Samsung Electronics. “Now their data is secure thanks to the fingerprint recognition functionality incorporated into the product, which delivers industry-leading transfer speeds in a compact form factor.”

Available in a black or silver finish, the Samsung SSD T7 Touch is offered in 500GB, 1TB and 2TB sizes, making it suitable for a wide range of use cases. The T7 Touch also includes a three-year limited warranty with manufacturer’s suggested retail prices (MSRP) of $129.99 for the 500GB, $229.99 for the 1TB and $399.99 for the 2TB.

The T7 Touch is available starting this month in over 30 countries worldwide. Following the release of the T7 Touch, the Portable SSD T7 is expected to be launched in the second quarter.


Art of the Cut Podcast Eps. 29 (w/ “Blue Story” Editor Mdhamiri A Nkemi)

Profile Picture
Jose Antunes
author
Journalist, writer and photographer since 1979, both print and online, with a vast experience in the fields of photography, software, hardware, web, aviation, History, video games, technology, having published content in almost all Portuguese newspapers…

