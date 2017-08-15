Samsung SSD T5 fits in your pocket

Announced today, the newest portable solid state drive (PSSD) from Samsung features industry-leading transfer speeds with encrypted data security in a compact and durable design.

By Jose Antunes August 15, 2017 News, Post Production, Pro Photo, Production

Samsung SSD T5 for content creators

The new Samsung SSD T5 is designed with content creators in mind, offering up to 2TB of space in a drive that fits in the palm of your hand.

Built with Samsung’s latest 64-layer V-NAND technology, the new drive delivers industry-leading transfer speeds with encrypted data security in a compact and durable design, making it easier than ever for consumers to access their most valuable data anywhere, at any time.

“Samsung has been pushing the envelope of what is possible in portable storage and solid state drives for years, and the Portable SSD T5 continues our legacy of leadership and innovation,” said Un-Soo Kim, Senior Vice President of Brand Product Marketing, Memory Business at Samsung Electronics. “We are confident that the T5 will exceed consumers’ expectations for external storage by offering faster speeds and a solid design that is lightweight and conveniently pocket-sized. It is the ideal portable storage product for consumers and professionals who are in search of a fast, durable and secure device.”

The T5 is smaller than an average business card at 74 x 57.3 x 10.5 millimeters (3.0 x 2.3 x 0.4 inches) and incredibly lightweight at a mere 51 grams, comfortably fitting in the palm of your hand. Delivering stunning speeds of up to 540 MB/s – up to 4.9 times faster than external HDD products – the new T5 is designed especially for content creators, business and IT professionals as well as mainstream consumers to give instant, easy access to data.

Samsung SSD T5 for content creators

With no moving parts and a shock-resistant internal frame, the T5 offers users peace of mind as it can withstand accidental drops of up to 2 meters (6.6 feet). The Samsung Portable SSD Software for PCs and Macs based on the AES 256-bit hardware data encryption makes it easy to configure security settings and receive the latest firmware and software updates. A mobile app is also available for Android smartphones and tablets for even further convenience. In addition, the T5 includes two connection cables – USB-C to C and USB-C to A – for enhanced compatibility across numerous devices.

The Samsung SSD T5 is built with an aluminum exterior and comes in two distinct metal finishes – Deep Black (1TB and 2TB models) and Alluring Blue (250GB and 500GB models). The T5 SSD drive comes with a three-year limited warranty and will be available globally Aug. 15 with a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) starting at $129.99 for the 250GB model.


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:
Share:

VEGAS Pro Editing Basics

VR will change the way we see live events

Jose Antunes

I am a writer and photographer living on the West Coast of Portugal, a place I tend to call the Atlantic Realm. An area of rugged cliffs and sandy beaches overlooking the sea, a coastal area sitting between the Atlantic Ocean waves and hills and forests with some of the most magical palaces, castles and prehistorical sites for you to visit and photograph. Little hamlets, vast fields, inviting you to a contemplative state of mind. That’s where I live, and the landscape surely makes you what you are.

You Might Also Like

VR will change the way we see live events

VR will change the way we see live events

August 16, 2017
Corsair Neutron moves SSDs into the fast lane

Corsair Neutron moves SSDs into the fast lane

August 14, 2017
Google introduces VR180, a new video format

Google introduces VR180, a new video format

June 24, 2017

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz
PVC Logo
PVC App Demo

Now Available in the App Store

Get access to our latest and featured articles from your favorite authors, wherever you are, directly on your phone!

  • Clean and Easy to Read
  • Blazing Fast Notifications for New Articles
  • Free Tuesday Webinar Access
Apple App Store
Google App Store
Get your FREE Search Bins Project File!
Want Us to Remind You?
Enter your email and subscribe!
Get Access!
Please enter your email address to view our free live webinar!
*you will be added to the ProVideoCoalition.com newsletter and if you’re already signed up, it won’t send you duplicate e-mails