Developers of professional software solutions for editors, filmmakers, motion designers, visual effects artists and creators of all types, Maxon is at NAB New York 2023.

Maxon demonstrates the company’s latest product updates at booth 927 at NAB New York and brings top artistic talent to the East Coast’s premier broadcast, media and entertainment event.

Maxon’s innovative product portfolio that helps artists supercharge their creative workflows is on display at NAB New York 2023. At the Javits Center in New York City you’ll find the award-winning Cinema 4D suite of 3D modeling, simulation and animation technology; the creativity-on-the-go Forger mobile sculpting app; the diverse Red Giant lineup of revolutionary editing, motion design and filmmaking tools; the leading-edge, blazingly fast Redshift renderer; and ZBrush, the industry-standard digital sculpting and painting solution.

Besides showing its products, Maxon will also have another incredible lineup of talented presenters at booth 927. Taking place from October 24 – 26, 2023, this event offers attendees not only the chance to discover the latest releases and updates within Maxon’s state-of-the-art software but also the work and experience of some of the most talented creative minds in the industry.

Exploring the past, present and future of art, presenters will showcase a variety of projects inspired by impactful memories and built from archived galleries, including designing cyborgs and predicting the future of motion graphics.

“Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from and be inspired by these luminaries who have continuously pushed their boundaries and achieved remarkable success in their respective fields,” says Maxon CEO David McGavran. “We have been incredibly pleased with the turnout at events this year and are excited for more people to experience firsthand at NAB New York the power and versatility of the Maxon One tools, and how they can be used to redefine creative possibilities.”

Visitors are also invited to use Maxon’s exclusive code “NY3627” to register for NAB New York for free.

All presentations will also be streamed online and available to watch on the Maxon YouTube channel. Head to the Maxon event page to find more details on each presentation and the full schedule.