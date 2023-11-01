Building upon the powerful features of Hollyland’s popular original MARS M1, the new MARS M1 Enhanced is a wireless video monitor, transmitter, and receiver.

Hollyland announced the release of the MARS M1 Enhanced, presented as perfect for aerial photography monitoring, on-the-go surveillance, and wireless focus control. The company adds that “it is ideal for small, dynamic commercial photography teams and studios needing FPV or mobile monitoring. It offers flexibility and efficiency for videomakers who need fewer devices for greater convenience and mobility.”

Gone are the days of juggling multiple devices to wirelessly monitor video during shooting. The MARS M1 Enhanced is designed for the future, Hollyland claims, “with features that outshine its predecessors and competitors. Users can effortlessly switch between TX and RX modes with a single touch, ensuring optimal efficiency. When wireless mode is disabled, the device can function purely as a monitor featuring effectively reduced power consumption and minimized interference, which showcases its versatility.”

The MARS M1 Enhanced supports one transmitter and two receivers, or monitoring on up to four separate standard mobile phones or tablets, or one receiver plus two monitoring mobile devices. It also works seamlessly with other powerful Hollyland devices, providing a comprehensive wireless video transmission solution – including the Mars 300 Pro, Mars 400s Pro, Mars 4K, and the upcoming Mars Pro/4k series.

The MARS M1 Enhanced builds upon the powerful features of Hollyland’s popular original MARS M1. The 5.5-inch high-resolution LCD screen is, Hollyland says, “a sight to behold. Peak brightness levels of up to 1000 nits and professional color calibration ensures authentic Rec. 709 color representation with its RGB fine-tuning capability.”

MARS M1 Enhanced works with numerous switchers

The monitor has five preset, transferable, 3D LUT at 16/17/33/64/65 bits to ensure instant access to lifelike color rendering in all conditions. The HollyOS operating system has been comprehensively upgraded: the new, more straightforward user interface enriches the device’s image analysis capabilities, making them more intelligent and feature-rich and allowing the saving of the settings for later users. The OS now allows the control of key settings like:

RGB

3D LUT: 16/17/33/64/65 bits

Waveform: RGB waveforms with adjustable intensity/transparency/size

Vectorscope: Adjustable transparency/size

Histogram: Adjustable transparency/size

Focus Assist: Grayscale adjustment

Crosshatch: Set crossline color & width

Aspect Mark: Self-defined ratio adjustments

Zebra Pattern: Adjustable transparency/size

Anamorphic: Adjustable upper and lower limits value

Pseudo Color: Customizable

4X Zoom In

Flip

The MARS M1 Enhanced can achieve an extensive visual transmission range of up to 450ft (150m line of sight), and a transmission latency of only 0.08 seconds, with automatic frequency selection and smart channel scan to avoid interference. Fractional frame rate support via SDI means the MARS M1 Enhanced works seamlessly with numerous switchers, cementing its role as a tool for television production and professional live broadcasting teams. The MARS M1 Enhanced offers versatile connectivity with HDMI input & loopout, and SDI input.

Hollyland says that with this new device users can “bid farewell to all the inconveniences of traditional FPV and monitoring modes. The MARS M1 Enhanced combats common issues like confusion between TX and RX devices, mobility hindrances, poor battery life, and awkward interface setup. It is compact and lightweight yet powerful and versatile.” Features like the locking mechanism on its DC port means accidental power loss is impossible, meaning it guarantees performance without compromise.

The MARS M1 Enhanced Duo and MARS M1 Enhanced Solo will be available globally on November 1st for $979 and $499 respectively. Follow the link to Hollyland’s official website for more information.