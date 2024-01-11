The Lark family of microphones, from Hollyland, is growing with the announcement of a new model, the LARK M2, perfect for general content creation.

Hollyland announced the LARK M2, a featherweight wireless lavalier microphone for content creators and live streamers with 300m range and only 9 grams

A new top level consumer-grade wireless lavalier microphone, the LARK M2 lightweight wireless lavalier microphone is a solution that filmmakers, vloggers, and podcasters should check. At only 9 grams, the At only 9 grams, it is small and light enough to attach comfortably, securely, unobtrusively to any type of clothing. With lossless sound reproduction and top-of-the-line capabilities, according to Hollyland, the LARK M2 ensures users get the best possible results out of every recording opportunity. Owners can confidently rely on it for up to 10 hours of uninterrupted use and expect consistent audio quality with each use.

The microphone’s high-gain LDS (Laser Direct Structuring) antenna reduces signal blockage caused by the human body, providing stable, uninterrupted audio transmission. With a remarkable range of up to 300 meters (line of sight), the LARK M2 is the perfect tool for capturing high-quality audio in challenging recording environments. This makes the LARK M2 not only perfect for general content creation, but also for other real-time audio and video activities, such as live entertainment, distance learning, social media, event planning, weddings, presentations, live streaming, and more.

Available in four versions

Thanks to the use of the advanced antenna for reliable long range transmission the LARK M2 eliminates messy wires, providing a truly wireless recording experience. The Lightning version connects to classic iPhones, while the USB-C version connects to Android phones, the iPhone 15, action cameras, and computers.

The LARK M2 is available in four versions: Mobile (Lightning), Mobile (USB-C), Camera, and Combo Version. Each package includes a big bundle of accessories, such as windscreens for outdoors recording, cable connectors for easy connectivity, and a specially crafted necklace for each TX unit.

Hollyland notes that the microphone’s environmental noise cancellation (ENC) ensures more accurate sound recreation in noisy environments. Users can easily adjust ENC strength to provide the best results in any situation. The LARK M2 supports Hollyland’s user-friendly LarkSound app, which allows for one-tap firmware updates, volume and noise cancellation adjustments, and real-time audio status checking.

Up to 10 hours operation

The microphone system also features studio-grade 48kHz/24bit Hi-Fi sound quality, a signal-to-noise ratio of 70dB, and a maximum sound pressure level of 115dB to deliver natural, high-fidelity sound. The LARK M2 offers various ways to control recordings, such as seamless playback without unplugging, remote TX control for video recording with mobile devices, an intuitive knob for quick volume adjustment, and easy switching between mono and stereo modes.

The LARK M2’s cool design effortlessly complements the user’s personal style, all at an affordable price. Users can place the microphone securely with the included magnetic attachment, clip, or the new necklace design.

With LARK M2’s optimized power management and efficiency, it can operate continuously for up to 10 hours, ensuring users can concentrate on making great content without worrying about running out of power. The compact and portable charging case can charge the entire set twice, requiring less than 1.5 hours to reach full charge. The camera version provides total operation time of up to 40 hours, while the mobile version has a battery life of 30 hours with the charging case. The system can be charged while in use.

The LARK M2 is available through local distributors as well as at Hollyland’s Amazon store. The prices are as follows:

Mobile Version (Lightning): $149

Mobile Version (USB-C): $139

Camera Version: $159

Combo Version: $179