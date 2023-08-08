Hollyland has entered the livestream camera niche market with VenusLiv, designed specifically for live shopping, online courses, and podcasting, and other small indoor live streaming activities.

Introduced as a tool to create the ultimate live streaming experience without the hassle of complex equipment and operation, VenusLiv does not suffer from overheating problems, Hollyland claims.

Use of live streaming has been increasing rapidly worldwide, for small and medium-sized teams and individuals, but building a professional live-streaming setup is costly and time-consuming. Professional DSLR and mirrorless cameras are complex to operate and install for users with no basic knowledge of photography, it’s difficult to debug image quality issues, and smartphones cannot meet the demand for image quality and extensibility. Hollyland developed VenusLiv to resolve this contradiction.

This is the first camera from Hollyland to the niche market of livestream cameras, and it is announced as offering three key features for livestream users: perfect focus, no overheating, and ease of use. The VenusLiv is, according to the company, a brand new solution that combines convenience, quality, and innovation to create the ultimate live streaming experience without the hassle of complex equipment and operation.

Stream vertically or horizontally

Built around a 12-megapixel sensor paired with a lens system with 6x zoom capabilities, combining 3x optical and 2x digital zoom, and 80° wide field of view, with a minimum focusing distance of 0.5m, the VenusLiv ensures, according to Hollyland, that “you capture every detail with exceptional sharpness and minimal distortion.”

The VenusLiv can be mounted vertically or horizontally, depending on your preference. You can stream vertically on platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube Shorts. The built-in gyroscope enables the screen’s user interface to rotate along with the camera, enhancing operational ease. Also, VenusLiv supports Real-Time Messaging Protocol (RTMP), a key capability for live broadcasting, which allows users to stream on numerous platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and more. RTMP is a communication technology that is ideal for live video streaming over the internet, as it delivers low-latency and high-quality video and audio.

The company says that “the hybrid autofocus capability of VenusLiv uses phase and contrast technology to quickly focus on foreground objects, ensuring images always stay sharp and clear. The powerful, easy-to-use HollyOS system, plus effortless focus adjustments and frame monitoring always capture exactly the shot users want”, and adds that “VenusLiv has a unique color tuning feature that allows users to adjust the appearance of the actor or character without changing the color of other items. For example, this can beautify the person while preserving the true appearance of a product.”

Uninterrupted 24/7 live streaming

Hollyland also notes that “the built-in USB video class (UVC) capability means there is no need for a capture card. Users can simply connect VenusLiv to their computer via USB 3.0 and start streaming directly”.

Unlike other video cameras or smartphones, VenusLiv can be used for a long time without overheating, thanks to its advanced aerospace-grade heat dissipation system. This ensures seamless, uninterrupted live streaming with no risk of performance issues, like shutdown, stuttering and malfunctions, or damage to the camera or battery. VenusLiv also supports DC and NP-F battery dual charging options, allowing for uninterrupted 24/7 live streaming.

Hollyland suggests that to enjoy a better live streaming experience, you should use VenusLiv with Hollyland Lark C1, a highly praised wireless microphone system. It is a favorable bundle, providing a lightweight and convenient live audio and video overall solution.

The VenusLiv is available now for $999. Find more information from Hollyland’s official website.