Hollyland will demonstrate at the show the newest innovations in video transmission devices, intercom systems, wireless microphones, and cameras designed for simplicity, efficiency, and seamless team collaboration.

Hollyland will be in Hall 11, Booth C20, during the IBC (International Broadcasting Convention) show, which will take place from September 13th to 16th, 2024 at RAI Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The company will be showcasing its comprehensive suite of audio and video production tools, with new and upgraded products at the forefront.

Products such as the Solidcom C1 Pro Roaming Hub, the Cosmo C2 wireless video transmission system, and the Solidcom SE full-duplex communication system, plus Pyro S, Pyro 7 and VenusLiv V2, will be on display. Hollyland products are designed for simplicity, efficiency, and seamless team collaboration.

The products on show at IBC 2024

Here is some more information about the different products and solutions available from Hollyland:

Solidcom C1 Pro Roaming Hub – Team Voice Comms

The Solidcom C1 Pro Roaming Hub supercharges voice communication and collaboration, with support for up to 20 headsets and six groups, seamless roaming, and a big range of 1,600ft (500m). The Solidcom C1 Pro Roaming Hub is backward compatible with the headsets of the Solidcom C1 or Solidcom C1 Pro. It enables easier and more efficient teamwork, to get filmmaking, video production and other jobs done ahead of time and under budget.

Solidcom SE – Small Team Communications System

Hollyland’s Solidcom SE full-duplex communications system lets small production teams upgrade their communications experience to the next level. With a focus on affordability, without compromising quality, this full-duplex communication system in a lightweight form factor features advanced Environmental Noise Cancellation, auto frequency hopping technology, stable connection at distances of up to 1,100ft (350m), and water and wind resistance. Solidcom SE allows production teams to collaborate effectively in any environment, including commercial video production and waterside operations.

Cosmo C2 – Wireless Video Transmission System

The Cosmo C2 wireless video transmission system features a powerful two-transmitter, one-receiver design. With Hollyland’s new HEVO 2.0 technology, the C2 supports seamless frequency hopping, for a smooth, immersive experience. Combined with other powerful features and functions like NDI support, UVC and RTMP streaming, this innovative kit is a boon for multi-camera livestreaming, broadcasting, and more.

Pyro Series – Wireless Video Transmission System

Hollyland will also be showing other popular and powerful products at IBC 2024. Pyro S and Pyro 7 are feature-packed wireless video monitoring solutions. Hollyland’s self-developed 2.4GHz and 5GHz Auto Dual-band frequency Hopping (ADH) wireless video technology provide enhanced anti-interference capabilities while reducing lag and improving range. Pyro 7 combines TX, RX, plus a seven-inch monitor screen in one compact, lightweight, and robust device.

VenusLiv V2 – A Professional Live-streaming Camera

For video capture, the VenusLiv V2 live-streaming camera gives aspiring streamers an unprecedented easy-to-use experience that results in professional-level streaming. VenusLiv V2 doesn’t require complex cable connections or professional assistance for setup, significantly reducing equipment and labor costs.

Hollyland will also have a series of daily workshops, prize-giving, coffer corner, claw challenge, and happy hour celebration events as it demonstrates the latest wireless innovations for video, film production and team collaboration.