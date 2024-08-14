Heir to Hollyland’s live-streaming camera family VenusLiv, the new VenusLiv V2 aims to make live-streaming accessible, not requiring the mastery of professional camera skills.

The VenusLiv V2 offers what Hollyland defines as “Go Live with One Tap”: the VenusLiv V2 camera enables one-tap streaming on popular platforms as Twitter, Shopee, Tokopedia, Instagram and Facebook, etc. This is an upgrade from Hollyland’s first live streaming camera the VenusLiv V1. It’s an easy-to-use solution that doesn’t require complex cable connections or professionals to navigate the whole setup process, which can significantly help MCN agencies reduce equipment and labor costs.

With the release of the VenusLiv V2, an heir to Hollyland’s live streaming camera family VenusLiv, the company aims to help users who crave more outstanding live streaming performance without asking for the mastery of professional camera skills. It’s perfect for streamers who need simple and quick deployment and extended streaming sessions, ideal for influencers, MCN live sales, Twitch Just Chatting and Music channels, or behind-the-scenes filming.

Hollyland’s camera line R&D Manager, Iris Chen, remarked, “We noticed there was no camera specializing in the live streaming market before the VenusLiv. Now, we’re pleased to release the VenusLiv V2, which can rival professional image quality cameras but is easier to use even for ordinary streamers.”

A unique feature of the V2 lies in that it allows quick image overlay, allowing even beginners to edit photo content with ingenuity and ease. Another prominent feature of the green screen allows streamers to immediately remove the background and switch to virtual scenes whenever necessary, allowing for more immersive audience experiences.

Here is some more information about the new live streaming camera:

Caring for details of lighting, colors

Managing a professional streaming studio or scene with good lighting can be a headache for streamers without a team. Now, that’s a no-brainer with the VenusLiv V2. Users can now utilize preset lighting modes (auto, 2-point, 3-point), which simplifies the lighting and setup process.

The VenusLiv V2 comes with powerful RGB curves and quick adjustment to bring more natural-looking images for human faces, objects, and backgrounds. The built-in face recognition system can automatically capture facial images and brighten up the complexion, making the person vividly real.

Hollyland’s strong engineering team has done huge design works to avoid excessive filtering that can embellish the human face but diminish the original texture and hues. Taking a fashion show live streaming, for example, the VenusLiv V2 can deliver faithful images with details of cloth and jewelry, as if watched with naked eyes on the spot.

Easy connection, multiple ports

While traditional cameras struggle with handling connectivity with other devices such as laptops, the VenusLiv V2 simplifies the connection. With an embedded capture card and a UVC-supported USB-C port for streaming directly with a single cable, there’s no need for any additional equipment setup.

The VenusLiv V2 has a built-in sound card and supports easy adjustments to high, medium, and low-grade reverberation and other sound effects. It also supports various audio-video transmission ports, including 3.5mm and HDMI, as well as other audio-video transmission ports.

The VenusLiv V2 has added an Ethernet port beside Wi-Fi connections.

Improved interactive experience

The VenusLiv V2 has a rotatable 5-inch touchscreen so users can check real-time comments screen while live streaming.

The camera uses a high-quality 4K lens featuring 12MP effective pixels, an f/1.2 aperture (equivalent to f/6.3 on a full-frame camera), an 80-degree field of view, a minimum focus distance of just 0.5m, and less than one percent edge distortion, which provides enough image fidelity for the highest-quality 4K30P streaming. With 6x zoom capabilities combining 3x optical and 2x digital zoom, the VenusLiv V2 allows users to capture clear and crisp scenes.

This live streaming camera has an advantage over a smartphone largely due to its elaborate heat dissipation design, which allows undisrupted streaming 24/7 without the risk of overheating. It offers the option of using an NP-F battery or DC power supply.

Self-developed HollyOS

While the VenusLiv V2 has solid hardware designs to support versatile functions, it is Hollyland’s self-owned HollyOS software that is indispensable for keeping the gadget work with deftness.

The HollyOS provides a smooth user experience with a design of 8-core CPU, HPC GPU, ISP, and DSP processors. The system makes it easy to grasp professional camera skills, such as adjusting exposure compensation, ISO, white balance, aperture, and more. Hollyland keeps constantly upgrading the HollyOS for improved user experience.

With a self-developed camera processing algorithm, the camera delivers a smooth live streaming experience while improving the image quality, clarity, and color reproduction.

The VenusLiv V2 costs＄949 and is now available globally.