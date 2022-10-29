Hollyland Technology announced the Lark C1, an ultra-compact, feature-packed wireless microphone system that can be plugged into mobile phones and offers a range of up to 650ft (200m).

Hollyland Technology continues to develop solutions that empower global customers with professional solutions that are expressly designed for wireless data, audio and video transmission, and wireless intercom solutions – since 2013. Now, continuing that journey, the company introduces the the Lark C1, an ultra-compact, feature-packed wireless microphone system that can be plugged into mobile phones and offers a range of up to 650ft (200m).

The Lark C1 lets you simply plug the receiver into the phone to record audio, and playback without unplugging. You can record audio without interruption, because the transmitter (TX) and receiver (RX) are usable while charging, and the receiver can be connected to a power source to charge your phone during operation. This product is available in an iOS version with Lightning connector on the receiver (with one or two transmitters) and an Android version with USB-C connector on the receiver (with two transmitters).

Available in either black or white

Here is some more information about the Lark C1 system shared by Hollyland Technology:

Android wireless microphone, iPhone wireless microphone

The transmitters can be clipped onto clothing like a wireless lavalier microphone, for professional vocal recording. The system’s 48 kHz/16 bit sound capture gives incredibly rich details from all directions, delivering Hi-Fi sound quality from 20 Hz right up to 20 kHz. In the iOS version, the MFi-certified Lightning interface ensures uncompromising sound quality and reliability. The advanced audio processing algorithms and Active Noise Cancellation let the Lark C1 deliver crystal-clear digital audio with background noise removed. The product is available in either black or white.

As well as mobile phones, the Lark C1’s Android version can add wireless microphone capability to some other products, such as the DJI Action 3 and Action 2, making it a perfect vlogging microphone.

Ultra-long recording duration, usable while charging

With two transmitter units in use, the Lark C1 Duo features an ultra-long duration of 32 hours from a fully-charged charging case, with each transmitter operating for 8 hours each time for a full day of uninterrupted audio recording. The entire system is usable while charging, including the smartphone.

Advanced in-app controls

Hollyland’s LarkSound app offers advanced controls and features to enhance your recording experience. The mic status is clear at a glance. You can view the transmitter battery level, adjust the noise cancellation level, or control volume and real-time playback through the phone and Bluetooth devices.