Hollyland shows its latest wireless handheld receiver and monitor with a 7-inch screen for the very first time at the highly anticipated National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) show.

Besides all the other products on show, Hollyland will be building a complete system during the NAB event, featuring the new 7-inch wireless handheld monitor the company’s wireless solution pack.

A leading manufacturer, designer and developer of advanced wireless data, audio, and video transmission solutions, Hollyland is thrilled to showcase at NAB its array of state-of-the-art products, including the popular Solidcom C1 Pro wireless intercom system, while also providing a sneak peek of the highly-anticipated 7-inch wireless handheld monitor, which is set to revolutionize Hollyland’s already impressive wireless solution pack.

Hollyland representatives will be building a complete system during the event, featuring the revolutionary wireless solution pack. Application scenarios will be explained and demonstrated at the Hollyland booth (C7512) throughout the NAB show. Hollyland’s wireless solution pack, which includes the Solidcom C1 Pro, Mars 4K, Mars M1, and Lark Series, offers a one-stop-shop for production teams, catering to their filming assistance needs, from video transmission and audio systems to intercoms, streamlining the entire film production process.

The Solidcom C1 Pro, Hollyland’s first-of-its-kind full-duplex wireless intercom headset system, features dual-mic Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology. It is incredibly lightweight and user-friendly, with a range of 1,300ft (400m) on the 1.9 GHz headset.

Hollyland’s Mars 4K offers reliable quality and high performance at an affordable price with its wireless 4K UHD video transmission system, capable of a 450ft (150m) LOS range and ultra-low latency of 0.06s.

The Mars M1, an all-in-one wireless TX, RX, and monitor, combines 4K30 Input/Loopout and 1080p display with a bright 1,000 Nits 5.5-inch Touch LCD Screen. It transmits camera signals over a LOS range of up to 450ft (150m) with a low latency of 0.08s.

User-friendly solutions for professionals

The Lark M1, a lightweight and compact charging and storage two-in-one system, boasts 650ft (200m) line-of-sight transmission range, with great compatibility with other devices.

Hollyland’s Lark C1, featuring an MFi-certified Lightning Interface, simultaneous Hi-Fi Sound Quality recording and charging, and ultra-long battery duration of 32 hours, ensures impeccable audio reproduction with its active noise cancellation.

Hollyland is also organizing a host of entertaining and informative events during the show, including product presentations, a lucky draw with remarkable prizes, a folding fan DIY activity, a 360° wheel spinner, a model show, and coupon giveaways, among many other fascinating product showcase events. Attendees are invited to stop by booth C7512 to experience Hollyland’s newest products firsthand and learn more about the company’s complete range of wireless solutions.

Hollyland is also providing a 15% discount code during the event, valid from April 12th to April 30th, 2023, at Hollyland’s official Amazon US store. The code is NABSHOW15 and can be used by anyone interested in purchasing any of Hollyland’s products.

As a pioneer in the field of wireless solutions, Hollyland consistently remains at the forefront of technological advancement. The company is excited to present its latest innovations and cutting-edge wireless products at the NAB show, showcasing its commitment to providing high-quality user-friendly solutions for professionals in the broadcasting and film industries.