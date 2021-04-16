Presented as a reliable solution for vlogging, live streaming, and other video contents, the LARK 150 is Hollyland’s first digital wireless microphone system. Now a Solo Kit is available.

Hollyland announces the Solo Kit to their LARK 150 ultra-compact, clip-on wireless microphone system with premium audio quality for individual vloggers.

After creating a stir in the market with the introduction of the LARK 150, the worlds’ smallest wireless microphone system for video or audio content creators, a product ProVideo Coalition mentioned in December 2020, Hollyland announced this April the availability of its LARK 150 Solo Kit as a budget option for individual vloggers.

Building on its wireless video transmission and intercom systems expertise, the LARK 150 is Hollyland’s first digital wireless microphone system. Featuring an ultra-compact, clip-on design system, the LARK 150 offers an ever-reliable, professional sound quality that’s ideal for vlogging, YouTube presentations, commercials, live streaming, and other video contents.

The LARK 150 is equipped with highly-sensitive omnidirectional microphones for the best audio performance. A specially designed anti-vibration sound chamber design for the built-in microphone cancels noise even when filming workouts and other physical activities.

The LARK 150 Solo Kit

With a DSP (Digital Signal Processor) developed for intelligent noise cancellation, ultra-wide 20Hz-20KHz frequency response, an ultra-high SNR, the LART 150 is designed for filming on the go. The receiver’s unique HD OLED display shows contextual information such as the device’s current setup and the audio gain level, allowing for real-time audio monitoring and adjustment.

Hollyland has now launched its LARK 150 Solo Kit at US$199 (MSRP) as an ideal option for content creators that feature a single person on camera. The Solo Kit can easily be upgraded to a two-person kit at a later date. The package consists of a transmitter and receiver, a lavalier microphone, a TRS cable, a 3.5mm user-friendly windshield, a USB Type-C to -A cable, and a portable storage case. A LARK 150 Single Transmitter pack is available at just US$89 (MSRP), ideal for users who already own a compatible receiver.

The original LARK 150 duo kit with two microphone transmitters is also available at a spring promotional price of US$279 (MSRP). Save up to $50 from the original price of $329.