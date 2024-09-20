Ideal for close teamwork in video production, film making, outdoor events, and marine operations, the new wireless intercom system from Hollyland is an expandable solution designed for small teams.

Enabling clear and reliable communication for effortless workflow, at long ranges up to 1,100ft (350m), the Solidcom SE Global Version takes small production team communication to the next level.

Ideal for video production, film making, and similar activities, the Solidcom SE Global Version is a lightweight full-duplex communication system that, according to Hollyland, “is engineered for affordability without compromising quality” and boasts advanced Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology and water and wind noise resistance, helping team members to collaborate effectively for commercial video production, outdoor events in any weather conditions, and marine, shipping and waterside operations.

Hollyland Solidcom SE Global Version can support up to five headsets, thus expanding to meet user requirements and making the system highly empowering and effective for dynamic small to medium-sized teams. According to Hollyland, the intercom system’s frequency hopping technology automatically avoids radio interference, for stable and reliable voice communications, even in crowded, radio-noisy environments. Solidcom SE Global Version supports full-duplex communications, so team members can speak simultaneously, saving valuable time and enhancing work efficiency.

Crafted from lighter, more durable materials, the Solidcom SE headset is lightweight, weighing no more than an apple, says the company, adding that “with the Solidcom SE Global Version, professional users can finally wave goodbye to discomfort during extended wear on demanding job sites. The replaceable over-ear pad comes in handy, especially in summer, ensuring users have a clean and comfortable experience.”

The Solidcom SE advanced dual microphone Environmental Noise Cancellation technology has a signal-to-noise ratio of 71dB that, the company claims, “can effectively eliminate background noise, ensuring clear communication.”

The Solidcom SE headsets’ detachable batteries make sure the system keeps running with minimal downtime. As is standard with Hollyland intercom systems, the headsets come with battery charging stations for maximized efficiency while shooting. The headset also supports USB-C charging, so with a power bank on hand, communications are uninterrupted, and creativity never ends.

The Solidcom SE Global Version (2S-5S) is now available, and you can get it from local distributors or at. Prices are as follows:

Solidcom SE Global Version 2S $229

Solidcom SE Global Version 4S $459

Solidcom SE Global Version 5S $579