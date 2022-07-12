Compact and light enough to snap on virtually anyone’s collar, the new Lark M1 microphone is ideal for anyone who cares about high-quality audio for videos.

A new wireless lavalier microphone system with a tiny body and charging case, the Lark M1 from Hollyland is perfect for video production, live streaming, vlogs, interviews, and more.

Well known for its range of professional video and audio devices, Hollyland has a new product introduced as “of great interest to entry-level users”, because it makes professional quality so affordable: the Lark M1, a new wireless lavalier microphone system with a tiny body and charging case. The lightweight Lark M1 features Hollyland’s exclusive, innovative HearClear noise cancellation technology, plus hi-fi sound quality, 650ft (200m) line-of-sight range, and “superior cost performance”, according to the company.

Hollyland says that the system is perfect for video production, outdoor shooting, live streaming, vlogging, interviews, podcasting, and remote conference. Two packages are available, solo and duo, for diverse user demands. For users requiring clear audio recording in noisy environments, with high portability and long battery duration, this new microphone is an excellent choice.

The Lark family of microphones made a stir in the market in December 2020, when Hollyland introduced the Lark 150, at the time “the worlds’ smallest wireless microphone system for video or audio content creators” following, in April 2021, with the announcement of the Lark 150 Solo Kit, presented as a budget option for individual vloggers.

A range of up to 650ft

Building on its wireless video transmission and intercom systems expertise, the Lark 150 was Hollyland’s first digital wireless microphone system. Featuring an ultra-compact, clip-on design system, the Lark 150 offers an ever-reliable, professional sound quality that’s ideal for vlogging, YouTube presentations, commercials, live streaming, and other video contents. The Lark M1 represents a new solution, compatible with a whole range of devices, from cameras to smartphones.

Here is some more information about the new microphone, with key characteristics highlighted:

Professional sound, professional range

Lark M1’s omnidirectional microphones convey rich, detailed speech, at up to 48kHz/16bit. HearClear noise cancellation filters out ambient sounds so voices become even clearer – but can always be turned off with one click to accurately reproduce natural sounds. The Lark M1’s stable, interference-free frequency hopping technology has a range of up to 650ft (200m).

The compact portable charging case charges and protects transmitters and receiver, providing up to 8 hours runtime for each transmit and receive unit, and up to 20 hours of continuous operating time. Full recharge time is 1.5 hours.

The charging case weighs only 80g, the receiver just 17.5g, and the transmitters only 11.8g. The transmitter is smaller than a typical USB flash drive. The charging case is about the same size as a regular mouse and can be held in the user’s hand. Curved-edge ergonomics and matte UV-painted surfaces are comfortable to wear, and acoustic performance is optimized by the sleek metal mesh-textured skin.

The Lark M1’s powerful self-adaptive audio processing algorithm always achieves professional results. Intelligent device identification switches between mobile and camera modes without tedious manual adjustment, though manual control is available if required.

Hollyland’s newwireless lavalier microphone system has a recommended retail price of $139 for the Lark M1 Duo and $79 for the Lark M1 Solo version. For more information about availability check Hollyland’s webpage.