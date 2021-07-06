The Streamix M1 supports any RTMP-supported platform, meaning you can stream up to three platforms simultaneously: Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, or any other that supports the RTMP protocol.

With support for up to six video sources, Wi-Fi, and support for 1080P HD video the Streamix M1 from Hollyland Technology is ready to be your partner in the return of live events.

As the world re-opens and live events return, Hollyland’s Streamix M1 is, says the company behind the product, “your go-to choice for an easy-to-use, portable, and reliable switcher that can provide event directors up six video sources for their stream at stunning 1080P HD all the while providing connectivity via Wi-Fi or Ethernet.”

Offering simultaneous live switching between six video sources the Streamix M1, allows you to capture any angle of your event. You also don’t need to worry about support for specific cameras as the Streamix M1 has you covered with 2 SDI, 2 HDMI, 1 RJ45 connectors, plus support for streaming via mobile phone cameras through the Streamix app. The Streamix M1 also supports controlling PTZ cameras via RJ45, giving a new layer of dynamic real-time creative capabilities to the event director.

The versatility of the new switcher from Hollyland means that you can capture all the excitement and action of a sports event or have cameras on all the speakers at a panel during a conference without worrying about re-positioning cameras.

RTMP support

The almost infinite choice of streaming platforms is both a blessing and a curse. With so many available and new ones launching all the times you need to know which to choose to stream your content. If you stream on the wrong platform you might miss your audience who prefers to watch their content elsewhere. Streamix M1 makes it easy for users to choose the platforms to use, because it supports any RTMP-supported platform, meaning you can stream up to three platforms simultaneously: Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, or any of the other hundreds of platforms that support the RTMP protocol.

So, thanks to RTMP support, any platform works. And the process is simple when using Streamix M1: with just a single click, your event gets to be streamed to various platforms, putting the world’s eyes on your showcase no matter the audience’s preferred platform.

Streamix M1 was designed to be used anywhere. It’s not just an easy-to-use, portable, and reliable switcher, it comes with the option to use wired and wireless connections for butter smooth streaming. Sometimes you need to be flexible with connectivity, as live events that happen in the field or other venues might not be perfectly set up to allow you to connect to the web. This isn’t a problem for the Streamix M1.

Multiple video bitrate

Support for both wired and wireless connections is present and the Streamix M1 will allow you to connect to the web and stream your event no matter your location. Featuring wide compatibility, Streamix M1 can also be used with Hollyland Syscom 421 through wired connection. Together, this setup realizes wireless transmission of up to 4 videos quickly and simply.

Because sometimes connections from remote locations aren’t as perfectly reliable as those from a studio, the Streamix M1 supports multiple video bitrate options that can be tweaked according to the available bandwidth and desired resolution.

Bandwidth isn’t the only issue in the field. Power can sometimes be a problem too. In order to protect against corrupted files from an interrupted power supply, the Streamix M1 has intelligent power outage protection, which allows the files to save properly and the system to do a clean shutdown in order to preserve their integrity.

In addition, the Streamix M1 has 256 GB of RAM on board that allows you to record the ongoing live program while displaying saved videos on the program feed. This is useful when the director needs to cut away to a commercial or other public service announcement and resume the live program with a slight delay.

Here are some of the Hollyland’s Streamix M1 switcher highlights:

Simultaneous live switching between six video sources

Platform agnostic RTMP support

Gigabit RJ45/Ethernet and Wi-Fi access

Multiple camera capabilities through HDMI, SDI connections

256GB RAM, Power Redundancy

Hollyland Streamix M1 will be available with a price of $2,999 excluding VAT.