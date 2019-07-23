Presented as a new standard in the pro audio sector, the SOUND FORGE Pro 13 Suite comes with exclusive plug-ins like the brand new Steinberg SpectraLayers Pro 6 and Melodyne essential 4.

MAGIX announced this July the availability of a free update for SOUND FORGE Pro 13, released in April 2019, and introduced the “eagerly anticipated”, says the company, SOUND FORGE Pro 13 Suite, priced at The new version costs $599.00. For over 25 years, SOUND FORGE Pro has offered one of the leading professional software solutions for recording, audio editing and mastering. MAGIX now also offers a comprehensive update with new features and bug fixes for Version 13 of the program. This version costs $399.00.

The attention, though, goes to the new Suite version, which offers all the advantages of SOUND FORGE Pro 13, and also includes coreFX plug-ins for precise dynamic control, spectrum editor Steinberg SpectraLayers Pro 6 for professional audio editing and Melodyne essentials 4 for correcting sound recordings. In addition, users can access an oscilloscope that offers new options for visualizing waveforms.

New functions in SOUND FORGE Pro 13 Suite:

Steinberg SpectraLayers Pro 6

Transform sound into a multidimensional world of audio data and work with like a visual designer using Steinberg SpectraLayers Pro 6. Version 6 of the spectrum editor features redesigned architecture and is ARA2 compatible with SOUND FORGE Pro 13 and other DAWs.

Transform sound into a multidimensional world of audio data and work with like a visual designer using Steinberg SpectraLayers Pro 6. Version 6 of the spectrum editor features redesigned architecture and is ARA2 compatible with SOUND FORGE Pro 13 and other DAWs. Melodyne essential 4

Melodyne essential, the market leader for correcting audio recordings, forms part of the editing workflow in both SOUND FORGE Pro and Steinberg SpectraLayers Pro and is seamlessly integrated thanks to ARA2.

Melodyne essential, the market leader for correcting audio recordings, forms part of the editing workflow in both SOUND FORGE Pro and Steinberg SpectraLayers Pro and is seamlessly integrated thanks to ARA2. coreFX plug-ins

The new SOUND FORGE Pro Suite contains a wide range of coreFX mastering effects for precise dynamic control, delay effects for creating the perfect echos and the VolumeFormer for creating a pumping effect.

The new SOUND FORGE Pro Suite contains a wide range of coreFX mastering effects for precise dynamic control, delay effects for creating the perfect echos and the VolumeFormer for creating a pumping effect. Oscilloscope

The oscilloscope offers users new options for visualizing waveforms. Use the oscilloscope to measure the period of a signal, display the effects of the plug-in chain and monitor analog oscillators in realtime.

The oscilloscope offers users new options for visualizing waveforms. Use the oscilloscope to measure the period of a signal, display the effects of the plug-in chain and monitor analog oscillators in realtime. VST engine and ARA2 support

The VST2/3 engine in SOUND FORGE Pro has been redeveloped further, according to MAGIX, “and is impressive in terms of its enhanced stability and speed when scanning and using plug-ins. In addition, the ARA2 interface extension allows for more comprehensive information exchange between SOUND FORGE Pro and its plug-ins. “

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with

Filmtools Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment! Shop Now