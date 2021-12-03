Awarded Apple “2021 App of the Year” for video editing, LumaFusion was designed by professional editors for mobile and not quickly ported from desktop editing software.

Android users can look the other way now! Apple revealed its “2021 App Store Award” winners, recognizing LumaFusion as the Best Video Editing App for 2021.

Citing its accessibility, ease of use and powerful feature set, Apple recognized LumaFusion as the Best Video Editing App for 2021 adding it to the list with all of the company’s “2021 App Store Award” winners. Apple applauded LumaFusion for making “video editing faster, less intimidating, and more portable for creators at every level.”

LumaFusion was in fact designed by professional editors for mobile and not quickly ported from desktop editing software, meaning you’ll find all the pro features you love without the cryptic menus and stodgy editing paradigms. The way it was built, it will satisfy the needs of any experienced editor, who will feel a sense of freedom and creativity not felt since the first cut they ever made, while also appealing to those just getting started editing… who, says LumaTouch, “may get spoiled and expect all editing to be this fun!”

So, back to our story, as part of their selection process, Apple singled out the 15 best apps and games that helped users tap into personal passions, discover creative outlets, connect with new people and experiences, and simply have fun. This year’s winners include developers from around the world whose apps and games were selected by Apple’s global App Store editorial team for delivering exceptional quality, innovative technology, creative design, and positive cultural impact.

“The developers who won App Store Awards in 2021 harnessed their own drive and vision to deliver the best apps and games of the year — sparking the creativity and passion of millions of users around the world,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “From self-taught indie coders to inspiring leaders building global businesses, these standout developers innovated with Apple technology, with many helping to foster the profound sense of togetherness we needed this year.”

A bit more about LumaFusion

LumaFusion is a multitrack mobile editing platform for iOS that delivers professional-caliber video editing with a fluid, intuitive and natural multitouch screen experience and a UI/UX that is inspired by, and specifically designed for, the iOS touch screen.

With a simple, clean yet powerful workflow, the LumaFusion UI has been thoughtfully designed by post production industry veterans with a careful eye toward re-thinking how key features can be – and should be – presented, accessible and elegantly deployed within a touch screen environment. LumaFusion presents a single, glass-panel window into a fluid, intuitive and inspiring story-telling environment, with features and function literally right beneath your fingertips.

This approach has made LumaFusion the editing platform of choice for novices and professionals alike as the elegant presentation of feature sets discoverable during the creative process has effectively recaptured the joy of storytelling, the joy of editing.