The Litra Team has been designing and manufacturing broadcast LED lighting solutions for tier one brands for over eight years and now the company has a new product, the LitraStudio.

With a small footprint, the new LitraStudio delivers 3,000 Lumens of color accurate RGBWW output—totally cable-free and also features Bluetooth or DMX control, color tuning, gel, effects and more.

Litra brings a fresh take on compact, rectangular LED lights to the market with the LitraStudio, which expands a family comprised of compact, rugged, and waterproof solutions: the Litra Torch 2.0 and LitraPro. Whether used in a studio, location or below water— Litra’s mission is to provide filmmakers and content creators with versatile and unlimited lighting tools.

Based in San Diego, California, Litra designs and manufactures award-winning lighting for filmmaking, broadcasting, video and still photography, and has been doing so for more than eight years. With this depth of technical knowledge and a deep understanding of users needs, Litra pushes the limits in engineering and creates innovative lighting solutions with optimized characteristics for light quality, output, efficiency, and beam pattern.

The new LitraStudio features a deceptively small footprint, but delivers 3,000 Lumens of color accurate RGBWW output, and does it totally cable-free. Complete with integral interior battery, this versatile fixture offers an array of operating benefits like Bluetooth or DMX control, color tuning, gel, effects and more—all in a rugged, waterproof, compact solution. It’s hard not to see it as en evolution of the LitraPro, introduced in 2018 as “the world’s first full spectrum compact light, built with Bluetooth compatibility, adjustable color temperature, and fully dimmable lighting”, achieving “an entirely new level of compact, rugged, professional lighting.”

A choice of control methods

There’s a lot packed into this 5.5” x 3.9” x 2”, 33.5 oz. light. Safe within a watertight door is the 9000 mAh rechargeable, hot-swappable Lithium Ion battery. Featuring Intelligent Thermal Management, the battery’s auxiliary USB Type C charger port offers power backup when needed for laptops, phones, or other necessities. Designed for optimum light quality, LitraStudio is fully tunable and color accurate with a 97 TLCI/CRI and 50-degree beam angle. It is dimmable from 100% down to zero and its unique microstructure lens ensures that output is smooth, even and hotspot free.

Litra offers a choice of control methods for single or multiple lights. Bluetooth is onboard and pairs with a downloadable Mobile App for either iOS or Android. DMX is available via an accessory dongle. A clear OLED display on the fixture’s back offers manual control. Factory or user-customized presets include CCT, HSI, Gel and Effects Modes. CCT mode accesses the 2000°K to 10,000°K color temperature range. Adjustable Green Magenta tint offers even more color command. HSI mode controls hue, saturation, intensity and dial-in to over a million unique colors. Gel mode provides industry-standard digital gels while Effects mode offers simulation of police, paparazzi, and candle lighting. Flash mode initiates a 6000 Lumen burst and synchronizes with a camera’s flash.

Additional accessories

Built for action, LitraStudio’s no-compromise high mil spec aluminum housing is designed for a long life of rugged use. Uniquely, waterproof and submersible down to 30’/10m—this light is ready to illuminate the action in wet or dry locations or sets. Each LitraStudio fixture comes kitted with a rechargeable 9000mAh lithium ion battery, slip-on diffuser, 45W quick charge adapter with USB PD2 Type C cable, a bicycle-style grip handle with male and female ¼-20 treads for easy accessory attachment, and a padded carrying case with dual wrap-around zippers.

Additional accessories include the LS Soft Box with a frame and diffuser that snaps onto the fixture front to provide soft and evenly distributed light. The accessory frame also holds the handy LS Honeycomb Diffuser and/or LS Barndoors.

Follow the link for more information on LitraStudio or Litra’s smaller action lights.