SmallRig announces the new SmallRig RC60B LED, continuing its commitment to providing innovative lighting solutions for content creators who need to take their lighting with them.

Suitable for both studio and on-location work, the new SmallRig RC60B LED weighs just 650g without reflector, comes with a built-in battery and can reach 11200lux.

There is a growing trend for small lighting solutions that you can take anywhere – and use in studio as well – and SmallRig could not be left out of the race: the company announced the SmallRig RC60B LED at IBC 2023 and now the light is available to buy for $199. The body of the SmartRig light is smaller than a RED KOMODO, making this the perfect handheld lighting rig.

The pack includes a built-in battery that can last for up to 45 minutes at full power and 75 minutes in ECO mode and supports up to 100W PD Type-C input (compatible with PD power banks and adapters), allowing for simultaneous charging and usage.

To achieve full power output, an external 65-100W PD power bank or PD adapter is required. On the back of the LED there is also a clamp for attaching a power bank, making this small portable light a versatile solution that adapts to your different needs. The compact body of the SmallRig RC60B is made from a blend of V-0 flame-retardant PC material with a reinforced metal base, making it both lightweight and durable for professional use. The LED weighs just 650g without reflector.

Professional color fidelity

SmallRig RC60B has an adjustable CCT spanning from 2700K to 6500K, allowing users to fine-tune the lighting to match their specific shooting conditions and creative vision. It achieves a professional color fidelity with a CRI of 97+, TLCI of 98+, SSI average of 89, TM-30 Rf and Rg average of 96/100.

Despite its compact size the LED has an output of 2500lux at 1m @5600K (bare light) and with the included standard hood, it can reach 11200lux.

The LED has two intuitive knobs on the side for adjusting color temperature and illuminance and all settings are easily visible on a colour display on the side. The light features a silent cooling fan: smart temperature control system facilitates heat dissipation and produces less noise (roughly 26dB within 1 meter; roughly 23dB in ECO mode), suitable for video recording.

Key specifications