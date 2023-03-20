With only 385g, 30% less than its 100W counterparts, the MOLUS X100 professional pocket film lights are the new high power solution for amateur and seasoned content creators alike.

A pioneer and world leader in innovative gimbals and stabilizers for cameras and smartphones, ZHIYUN launches its own compact and powerful new range of lights, MOLUS, which follows its recent entry into the professional lighting industry and the successful 2022 introduction of the FIVERAY lighting stable. The MOLUS family now revealed is comprised of new lightweight, one-man operational, powerful lights. With them ZHIYUN upends the notions of cumbersome, complicated, cinematic lighting products that require additional crew.

The ZHIYUN MOLUS G60 and ZHIYUN MOLUS X100 offer, according to the company, “pioneering technology with power and vintage-style poise”. Despite their bold retro styling, they do not compromise performance. Both offer high-power without added weight; the X100 weighs only 385g 30% less than its 100W counterparts on the market and G60 weighs just 300g, making them easy lighting accessories that one-man crews will love to have around.

As small as a Rubik’s Cube, the MOLUS G60 is ultra portable – at just 300g -, offering up to 60W of power at its maximum output. ZHIYUN claims that he MOLUS G60 provides an excellent color CCT (color correlated temperature) range of 2700K – 6500K, which can be simply adjusted via an intuitive brightness knob. A color rendering index (CRI) of ≥96 and a television light consistency index (TLCI) of ≥97 make for accurate rendition of the subject’s colors. For added convenience, the G60 can be charged with either an adaptive power supply system DC power adapter, a PD fast charge method.

Uninterrupted silky-smooth illumination

Able to rival heavier cinematic lights on the market, the MOLUS X100, coming in at just 385g provides 100W professional power output, as well as the simplest and most efficient set-up. Users can adjust the light’s color temperature and brightness easily for the desired effect. The MOLUS X100’s CCT ranges from 2700K-6500K, 3881 lux; the CRI≥95, and the TLCI≥97. On the go content creators can minimize downtime with three ways to power up the light, choosing between the grip battery, DC adapter and the 100W PD fast charge.

Xiaozhuo Feng, Product Manager, ZHIYUN, said: “X100 is a portable and pocket-sized 100W COB light that is always ready-to-go in any scenario, thanks to its camera-like design. It breaks down the industry stereotypes of bulky COB lighting.”

Both the G60 and the X100 COB lighting tools adopt ZHIYUN’s patented DynaVort Cooling System which deploys gyroscope modelling heat sinks and field oriented control (FOC) fans, for uninterrupted silky-smooth illumination. The disruptive technology is based on the fluid dynamics and an attitude control algorithm, significantly raising the cooling efficiency ability through intelligent control over airflow emissions – preventing overheating. This means content creators get 100% smooth illumination output without flickering. Supported by ZHIYUN self-developed discharge technology, the ZHIYUN MOLUS range can be relied on for 100% output to secure that all important shoot.

Ideal for live streaming… and photography

G60 & X100 COB lights are small, powerful and versatile enough for excellent performance in multiple professional scenarios including live streaming and with the addition of the ZY Mount ecosystem, for portrait and still-life photography, TV commercials, and interviews. The company says the new family offers unwieldy cinematic lighting, and shatter multi-crew set-up stereotypes.

Yilun Liao, founder, ZHIYUN said: “ZHIYUN is a brand that dares to think big and realize its boldest technical ideas. We do the hard work to make filming easy. The launch of the MOLUS X100 and G60 is no different. Whether you are a professional in the film industry, part of a small creative team, a freelance or amateur videographer, ZHIYUN’s innovative and convenient products offer something to inspire anyone passionate enough to turn their imagination into reality.”

Both products come with a convenient storage bag, facilitating a fast anytime, anywhere setup. MOLUS G60 and X100 feature a live mode to enable lights turning-on by group once connected to the power supply. The Bluetooth mesh efficient remote control feature of MOLUS G60 and MOLUS X100 allows for controlled and adjustable lighting at your fingertips.

ZHIYUN’s X100 has a music mode

ZHIYUN’s X100 in addition features music mode; a recording function that enables an automatic lighting control along with music accompaniment to create a special atmosphere. The Bluetooth mesh for remote control simplifies the workflow with the Bluetooth mesh to adjust the parameters by group, enhancing the lighting efficiency and convenience substantially.

ZHIYUN MOLUS G60 Combo comes with the following accessories:

Power supply accessories: DC power adapter + cable

Light modifiers：ZHIYUN Mini Softbox (ZY Mount), ZHIYUN Mini Reflector (ZY Mount), ZHIYUN Diffusion Dome

Extension accessories: Bowens Mount Adapter (ZY Mount)

Storage accessories: power adapter organizer bag, storage bag

Quick start guide, Tripod (M2)

ZHIYUN G60: PD fast charge supports a maximum power input of 100W, and a minimum of 18W. The ordinary fast charge is also supported. You can check the current power on the screen. The maximum power output is 60W. The data is gathered at the distance of 1m.

ZHIYUN MOLUS X100 Pro comes with the following accessories:

Power supply accessories: X100 grip battery, 120W DC power adapter & cable

Light modifiers: ZHIYUN Mini Reflector (ZY Mount), ZHIYUN Bowen Mount Adapter (ZY Mount) ,ZHIYUN Mini Softbox (ZY Mount)

Storage accessories: power adapter organizer bag, storage bag, pocket light strap

Quick start guide

The X100 Combo package includes all the accessories in Pro package except ZHIYUN Mini Softbox (ZY Mount).

ZHIYUN X100: It is recommended to use the DC adapter with input over 100W. The X100 grip battery weighs 440g and is not included in the standard package. The max input power of the battery is 30W. X100 can work for 30min at 100W. The data is gathered at a distance of 1m.

Both MOLUS lights are available now. The ZHIYUN MOLUS X100 has a price of US$269. The combo package is available for US$389, and the pro package is available for US$439 from the ZHIYUN and Amazon store. The ZHIYUN MOLUS G60 is available for US$199, and the combo package is for US$249 from the ZHIYUN and Amazon store.