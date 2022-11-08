ZHIYUN, the world’s leading gimbal brand for filmmakers with cameras and smartphones, launched what the company says is the perfect smartphone gimbal for a one-person film crew.

With superior image stabilization and support for larger smartphones, the new ZHIYUN SMOOTH 5S features a new, high-performance fill-light built-in, plus two modular magnetic lights, in a small package.

The latest addition to ZHIYUN’s iconic SMOOTH range, the SMOOTH 5S, is the company’s new, 3 axis professional smartphone gimbal, providing, ZHIYUN claims, content creators everything they need to realize their creative filmmaking ideas in one portable package.

As more people use their smartphones as filming tools, the idea of having a gimbal designed for a one-person film crew is bound to attract attention. The SMOOTH 5S inherits features of the family it is being added to, but as ZHIYUN notes, “as well as offering several upgraded features that make it more powerful, with superior image stabilization and support for larger smartphones, it features a new, high-performance fill-light built-in, plus two modular magnetic lights, providing an integrated yet simplified filmmaking experience for everyone.”

Xin Wang, Product Manager, ZHIYUN, said: “Our creative tools enable content creators to realize their filmmaking goals and allow them to explore the furthest limits of their creativity. With its innovative features and its second fill light, the SMOOTH 5S elevates your smartphone into the perfect one-man day to night filmmaking tool. It’s perfect for content creators or anyone wishing to express themselves creatively.”

Superior anti-shake footage

With its professional structure of 3 orthogonal pivot axes that bring you more possibilities with greater vision and the wider space between each axis, the ZHIYUN SMOOTH 5S facilitates filming in low and super-wide angles, allowing you to give full play to your creativity. A new fill light with the 650 lux peak illuminance situated in the stabilizer’s tilt arm, offers a 5,000k color temperature, a 90+ CRI and 2W rated power.

The new fill-light is in addition to its 300-lumen lights, with both illumination sources enabling 360° all round lighting for up to 15 square meters. This large fill area allows filmmakers to express their talent with varying shadows, contrast and brightness in any scene, says ZHIYUN. Multiple filters and hue adjustment are provided.

The SMOOTH 5S offers superior anti-shake footage which preserves the original quality of the shoot. The magnetic steel motors with upgraded algorithms provide firm support for even larger sized smartphones, while the wider phone clamp supports external lens options.

The position of the SMOOTH 5S’s rear motors and its professional cut-out design facilitate wider capture, and extreme-angle shooting, thus putting more creative options at a filmmaker’s fingertips. Filmmakers have full control thanks to ZHIYUN’s iconic, intuitive control panel and wheel allowing easy adjustment of gimbal parameters. Visible shooting modes combine with a round-cap joystick to get shot-ready with an effortless one-handed operation.

Getting the SMOOTH 5S ready for a day out with 100% charge only takes 2 hours via PD fast charging, giving content creators a maximum of 24 hours of non-stop shooting.

The ZY Cami APP offers multiple templates, filters, music, transitions, and stickers, including:

Multiple quick switch shooting modes including PF, L, F, POV

Zoom and focus switch support as well as focal length adjustment via the control wheel – enabling entry level to film professional dolly zoom effect.

SMART FOLLOW – secures the spotlight for your subject. Remotely control the camera via gestures.

MagicClone Pano, Slow Motion, Timelapse features.

ZHIYUN’s StaCam professional app, dedicated to video filming has, according to the company, a simple yet multifunctional interface and intuitive operation. The app will brighten up your daily vlogs and can also make your videos more cinematic, says ZHIYUN.

The SMOOTH 5S has dimensions of 311×168×52mm and weighs 660g. The new smartphone gimbal is available for the price of USD$169. ZHIYUN SMOOTH 5S Combo that includes membership card, wrist strap, protective bag, and two magnetic fill lights is a ready-to-go kit available for just USD$219.