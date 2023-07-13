ZHIYUN announced two new lightweight, film-grade prosumer additions to its existing breakthrough lighting ranges; the MOLUS G200 and the FIVERAY V60.

The palm-sized MOLUS G200, 200W COB, and the FIVERAY V60, 60W light wand are easy-to-use light sources giving content creators unparalleled efficiency and control over the creative filmmaking process.

A pioneer and world leader in innovative gimbals for cameras and smartphones, ZHIYUN is a new entrant in the lighting industry, having recently introduced its line up of lighting solutions for filmmakers. Now the company expands on both families with the MOLUS G200 and the FIVERAY V60. ZHIYUN’s new professional lighting tools offer power, portability, and reliability, thanks to ZHIYUN’s proprietary DYNAVORT cooling technology, which prevents overheating and flickering. Both of these easy-to-use light sources give content creators unparalleled efficiency and control over the creative filmmaking process.

Liao Yilun, CEO of ZHIYUN says, “Traditional cumbersome lighting products cause serious limitations for videographers and filmmakers. With our innovative, lightweight, easy-to-use products, we remove those restrictions, simplifying filmmaking so content creators can fully unleash their creativity. Our patented cooling technology allows high-power, concentrated lighting, making lights like the G200 and V60 small, powerful and reliable.”

The ZHIYUN MOLUS G200 is a powerful palm-sized 200W COB (Chip-on-board) light source, perfect for live streaming, interviews, portrait photography, commercial ads shoots. The compact size (127mm x 67.5mm x 225mm), and weight of only 2.209kg, means users can take it wherever imagination strikes. The one-press MAX Extreme mode boosts power to, ZHIYUN says, “a staggering 300W. The MOLUS G200 comes with a separate 0.91g controller with two interactive buttons, a handy rope and a display screen, making it simple and quick to achieve a wide range of lighting functions and effects. There are 5 preset dimming levels.”

The ZHIYUN MOLUS G200

Here is in more detail what the ZHIYUN MOLUS G200 offers:

Powerful, Steadfast Illumination

At peak brightness, the MOLUS G200 offers 9460 Lux (without reflector); 61500 Lux with ZHIYUN’s standard reflector (at 1m). In MAX Extreme mode it offers: 13800 Lux (at 1m, without standard reflector) 85800 Lux (at 1m, with ZHIYUN standard reflector). The CCT (color correlated temperature) range is excellent: 2700K-6500K. A color rendering index (CRI) of ≥95 and a television light consistency index (TLCI) of ≥97 ensure accurate color rendition.

Three Lighting Modes = Exciting Visual Experiences

In normal mode, just turn on the light and adjust the brightness to the desired level. Live mode automatically turns the light on as soon as the device is powered on, no need to press the switch. Music mode syncs the lighting with musical beats to create a dynamic and immersive experience for the audience.

Accessories and Apps for Full Creative Control

The G200 comes with a stand with 180° flexibility: the stand’s 180° adjustable arm and full-range rotation capabilities, making it easy to adapt to any setting. The stand has a universal lighting umbrella slot for added convenience. The G200 is compatible with the Bowens mount accessories by ZHIYUN and other Bowens accessories. In addition, ZHIYUN’s ZY Vega app: supports Bluetooth Mesh networking, allowing for remote dimming and quick switching between presets, allowing for professional lighting results on any film set or studio.

The ZHIYUN FIVERAY V60

The second light introduced, the ZHIYUN FIVERAY V60, 60W light wand follows hot on the heels of the iconic FIVERAY F100, which set a new benchmark size for portable stick lights at 450mm x 46mm x 47mm and 891g. With its versatile and convenient compact display screen, bloggers and content creators can view parameters with ease, and effortlessly adjust them with the stick’s intuitive dial. Explore brightness and color temperature to create stunning visuals in any environment, from dimly lit spaces to dusk outdoors. For more intense lighting, simply switch to MAX mode by connecting the V60 to a 24V DC power adapter for an instant power surge of up to 100W.

Here are some more details about the ZHIYUN FIVERAY V60:

Colors That Pop

The FIVERAY V60 has exceptional color rendering capabilities for accurate color reproduction. Color Temperature Range is 2700K-6500K, TLC is: ≥98, and CR is:≥96. This gives shots depth and detail that make them stand out from the crowd.

Built-in lighting effects

Multiple built-in lighting effects – and accessories – provide atmospheric, creative options to transform shoots. Effects include: SOS, TV, broken light bulb, candle, lightning, and fire. Music mode syncs with the beat for a dynamic lighting experience. The V60 is compatible with multiple ZHIYUN accessories including barn doors and grid. This rich selection of tools gives users exceptional versatility and creativity to shape their lighting needs for outstanding shots.

Stay powered up with versatile charging options. From DC power to USB charging mode, the device can operate while charging, so the light keeps shining with no worries about running out of battery.

Both products are available from July 12, 2023. The FIVERAY V60 kit includes: V60 Light Wand, USB type C cable, Quick start guide, storage bag, Power adapter, Adapter pouch, Barndoors, Diffuser, Grid, Modifier Manual The ZHIYUN FIVERAY V60 is priced at: $199 and $249 (combo) and is available from ZHIYUN. The MOLUS G200 kit includes: MOLUS G200 COB light; G200 Power adapter; Power cable; ZHIYUN standard reflector; Quick start guide and storage bag. MOLUS G200 is priced at $379 and is available from the ZHIYUN store.