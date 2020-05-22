Designed as a solution for videographers, photographers, and designers, the new Lexar Professional NM700 M.2 2280 offers speeds of up to 3500MB/s read and 2000MB/s write.

While hard drives continue to be a good choice in terms of capacity and are good for data that you don’t need to access regularly, SSDs have become the new norm for operating systems, programs and data that you need to access continuously. Regular SSDs are still the choice for many, even in terms of data storage, but if your system supports it, then you should consider NVMe for the operating system (if your system supports it), programs and data. It’s easy to understand why: while an HDD reaches 200MPs, the regular SSD goes up to 550 MBps and the NVMe SSD tops at 3GBPs.

While not all NVMe are made equal, and tops speed may vary according to the task, the truth is that NVMe, in its M.2 2280 form factor is the way to go if you’re building a new PC or want to upgrade a machine. The new Lexar Professional NM700, built with 3D NAND flash inside, for higher capacity and more efficiency without unnecessary slowdowns, is an invitation to move beyond the pace of SATA SSD’s, offering 6.5x the speed of SATA-based SSD, according to Lexar’s testing.

A solution for creatives and power users

As the need for faster performance and uninterrupted application experiences increases, Lexar has developed a solution to keep videographers, photographers, and designers in the driver’s seat with speeds of up 3500MB/s read, and 2000MB/s write. With the PCIe Gen3x4 NVMe, and speeds of up to 3500MB/s read and 2000MB/s write, you will experience improved performance from boot ups to shut downs giving you maximum efficiency without constant slowdowns.

“The Lexar Professional NM700 allows our high-intensive users to experience improved performance with speeds that will keep them in front of any task. This new SSD solidifies our commitment to improving our SSD portfolio and meets the demands of our customers’ needs,” said Joel Boquiren, Director of Global Marketing.

Available in 256GB, 500GB and 1TB

The Lexar Professional NM700 features Low-Density Parity Check (LDPC) error code correction technology that makes data transfers more reliable than ever by fixing data errors before they have a chance to slow you down. Unlike traditional hard disk drives, the Professional NM700 SSD has no moving parts, so it’s less likely to fail. On top of that, it’s also shock and vibration resistant, making it one robust and reliable SSD. It’s also efficient as reduced power consumption and cooler operation makes the battery life last longer than a traditional hard drive.

Lexar Professional NM700 M.2 2280 PCIe Gen3x4 NVMe SSD is available in EMEA and APAC this month at a suggested retail price of $79.99 USD (256 GB), $110.99 USD (512 GB), and $199.99 USD (1 TB). The Lexar NM700 will also be available in other markets next month. The drive comes with a five-year limited warranty.