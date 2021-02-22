Venus Optics the manufacturer specialized in making unique camera lenses, continues to expand its lineup of lenses for various mounts. Now it’s time for some Canon RF and Nikon Z mount lenses.

Venus Optics announces the addition of a Laowa 11mm f/4.5 FF RL lens for Canon RF mount and a Laowa 65mm f/2.8 2x Ultra-Macro APO for Nikon Z mount.

Photographers and videographers using Canon EOS R and Nikon Z cameras now have more options available when it comes to focal lenghts, from Venus Optics, as the company introduces more variants to 2 popular Laowa lenses. Canon RF mount users get an extreme wide-angle lens, the Laowa 11mm f/4.5 FF RL lens, while Nikon Z users get a lens that allows them to move closer to their subjects: the Laowa 65mm f/2.8 2x Ultra-Macro APO.

The new lenses open new ground in terms of creative uses: the lens for Canon full-frame (R, RP, R5 & R6) gives users an exceptional ultra-wide experience, while the macro lens, which is capable of producing 2X life-size images, opens a window into unique experiences for Nikon Z users, especially when its high magnification power is used on a Nikon APS-C body as the Z50.

Laowa 11mm f/4.5 FF RL

The Laowa 11mm F4.5 FF RL was introduced in August 2020, and it was clear then that Venus Optics continues to build lenses that defy the norm. Available for Leica, Nikon and Sony cameras the lens was announced as the world’s widest rectilinear lens with a front filter thread for full frame mirrorless cameras available.

The Laowa 11mm F4.5 FF RL is an extremely compact rectilinear (RL) wide-angle lens for full-frame (FF) mirrorless cameras. The remarkable 126° angle of view with 19cm minimum focus distance can be found in this 6.3cm (2.5 inches) long and 254g (8.9oz) lens. It allows you to capture stunning landscapes, precious travel moments and beautiful cityscape without any burden. The lens also includes 2 aspherical elements and 3 extra-low dispersion elements to guarantee the sharpness, suppress chromatic aberrations and distortion to the minimum.

The lens is a perfect tool for landscape, travel and interior photographers. Conveniently, a 62mm filter can be screwed onto the lens directly, or a 100mm-wide filter can be used. The 5-bladed aperture allows users to create a clean and appealing stunning 10-point sunstars.

Laowa 11mm f/4.5 FF RL is now available in Leica M, Sony FE, Nikon Z, Canon RF and L mount. MSRP in US is $799 (Leica M) and $699 (other mounts).

Laowa 65mm f/2.8 2x Ultra-Macro APO

Laowa 65mm f/2.8 is optimized for mirrorless cameras with APS-C format. As the only macro lens in the market that is capable of producing 2X life-size images, the lens allows photographers to use it for a wide range of subjects. The 65mm f/2.8 also inherited the excellent Apochromatic optical (APO) design from Laowa 100mm f/2.8 2X macro, which suppresses the chromatic aberration at both in-focus and out-of-focus areas to the minimum. Delivering stunning details and contrast from centre to corner even when using a wide-open aperture. This professional prime lens delivers exceptional resolution and sharpness.

With only 335g (11.8oz), the lens is a very versatile lens for APS-C mirrorless cameras. The internal focus design can maintain the overall lens length during use, which avoids any collision or damage to the subject. Thanks to the advantage of its lightweight and compactness, this lens is a great companion for outdoor and ecological photography.

It is now available in Canon EF-M, Fuji X, Sony E & Nikon Z mounts. The suggested retail price in the US is $399.

The Laowa 11mm f/4.5 FF RL and Laowa 65mm f/2.8 2x Ultra-Macro APO are currently available to purchase via Venus Optics official website (http://www.venuslens.net/) and authorized resellers.