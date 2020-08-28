Venus Optics continues to build lenses that defy the norm and the most recent example is now announced: the Laowa 11mm f/4.5 FF RL lens for Leica, Nikon and Sony cameras.

With a weight of only 254g and an ultra-wide 126° angle of view, the Laowa 11mm f/4.5 FF RL is the world’s widest rectilinear lens with a front filter thread for full frame mirrorless cameras.

Venus Optics does it again. Last July we announced the new Laowa 9mm f/5.6 FF RL, introduced as the world’s widest rectilinear lens for Leica M, Sony FE, Nikon Z and L mount. This August the company announced shipping and pricing of the Laowa OOOM 25-100mm T2.9 Cine lens in interchangeable PL/EF/E mount, confirming that the wait was finally over.

Now Venus Optics, a manufacturer specialized in making unique camera lenses, introduces the Laowa 11mm f/4.5 FF RL lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras. The small but potent lens features an ultra-wide 126° AoV with only 254g (8.9 oz.). It is designed with a 62mm filter thread so photographers can use screw-in filters with ease. In fact, Venus Optics, says, it “is also currently the world’s widest rectilinear lens with a front filter thread for full frame mirrorless cameras.”

Laowa 11mm f/4.5 FF RL lens: the highlights

Here are the key features of the new lens, which expands the original series of lenses from Venus Optics under the name Laowa:

Ultra Wide Angle perspective with 126° angle of view

Featuring a remarkable 126° angle of view (AoV), the new Laowa 11mm f/4.5 FF RL offers an exaggerated and non-fisheye perspective. It is a perfect tool for landscape, travel and interior photographers.

Featuring a remarkable 126° angle of view (AoV), the new Laowa 11mm f/4.5 FF RL offers an exaggerated and non-fisheye perspective. It is a perfect tool for landscape, travel and interior photographers. Built-in 62mm filter thread

Laowa 11mm f/4.5 FF RL is equipped with 62 mm filter thread for screw-in filters. It is a very convenient feature for landscape photographers as filters are one of their most commonly used tools. For photographers who opt to use slide-in filters, the specially designed magnetic filter holder allows them to use their 100mm-wide filters with no vignetting.

Laowa 11mm f/4.5 FF RL is equipped with 62 mm filter thread for screw-in filters. It is a very convenient feature for landscape photographers as filters are one of their most commonly used tools. For photographers who opt to use slide-in filters, the specially designed magnetic filter holder allows them to use their 100mm-wide filters with no vignetting. High quality image with minimum distortion and chromatic aberrations

The 11mm lens is composed of 14 elements in 10 groups which deliver a remarkable image sharpness. Although it is not a Zero-D lens , the 2 aspherical elements and 3 extra-low dispersion elements suppress the distortion and chromatic aberrations to the minimum.

The 11mm lens is composed of 14 elements in 10 groups which deliver a remarkable image sharpness. Although it is not a Zero-D lens , the 2 aspherical elements and 3 extra-low dispersion elements suppress the distortion and chromatic aberrations to the minimum. Super compact and lightweight

The lens is designed to achieve high mobility, compactness and lightness to give photographers more flexibility in traveling. The tiny lens is only 6.3cm (2.5inch) in height & weight 254g (8.9oz). It is one of the smallest ultra wide angle lens you could find for full frame mirrorless cameras.

The lens is designed to achieve high mobility, compactness and lightness to give photographers more flexibility in traveling. The tiny lens is only 6.3cm (2.5inch) in height & weight 254g (8.9oz). It is one of the smallest ultra wide angle lens you could find for full frame mirrorless cameras. Extremely close focusing distance

Laowa11mm f/4.5 FF RL features an extremely close focusing distance of 7.4″ / 19cm (from subject to sensor) for photographers to create macro-like shots with the ultrawide perspective.

Laowa11mm f/4.5 FF RL features an extremely close focusing distance of 7.4″ / 19cm (from subject to sensor) for photographers to create macro-like shots with the ultrawide perspective. Stunning 10-point sunstars

Laowa 11mm f/4.5 FF RL is designed with 5-bladed aperture where a clean and appealing 10-point sunstar rendering can be created.

Laowa 11mm f/4.5 FF RL is designed with 5-bladed aperture where a clean and appealing 10-point sunstar rendering can be created. Lens Design

Laowa 11mm f/4.5 FF RL supports rangefinder coupling on Leica M. For other mounts, there is a focusing tab to improve stability when focusing and use to adjust the focus ring marking.

Laowa 11mm f/4.5 FF RL supports rangefinder coupling on Leica M. For other mounts, there is a focusing tab to improve stability when focusing and use to adjust the focus ring marking. Multiple mount options

Laowa 11mm f/4.5 FF RL is available in Leica M, Leica L, Sony FE and Nikon Z mounts . 2 different colours (black and silver) are offered for Leica M mount. (The silver version of M mount will be available in late September)

Pricing & Availability

The new Laowa 11mm f/4.5 FF RL is currently available to purchase via Venus Optics official website http://www.venuslens.net/) and authorized resellers. The US price for 11mm f/4.5 FF RL is $799 (Leica M mount) and $699 (Sony FE, Nikon Z and L). Pricing varies in different countries. The first 100 orders through our webstore will get a 100mm magnetic filter holder (Retail Value: $149) for FREE.

Shipping starts from mid-Sep for Leica M (Black version), L mount, Nikon Z and Sony E mount. The Leica M mount (Silver version) will be be shipped from late-September.