Venus Optics, the camera lens manufacturer who has been endeavoring to invent innovative lenses, is proud to announce a new version of the Laowa 7.5mm f/2 MFT with an automatic aperture.

The widest prime lens for Micro Four Thirds in the market for the time, the Laowa 7.5mm f/2 MFT from Venus Optics is getting better thanks to a new CPU chip and motor.

Ultra-wide-angle lenses equipped with fast aperture are rarely found in the market. The extra-large aperture f/2 adds more flexibility to the lens, especially under dim-lit conditions. Photographers can maintain a faster shutter speed and lower ISO to prevent generating too much unwanted noise. Moreover, it brings a shallower depth of field to separate the subject from the background. The Laowa 7.5mm f/2 MFT falls into that category, as it is the widest prime lens for Micro Four Thirds (MFT) in the market for the time being, with a 35mm equivalent focal length of around 15mm.

The 12cm extremely short minimum focusing distance facilitates close-up photographs which also generates creamy and smoother bokeh with f/2 aperture. Its 110° ultra-wide angle of view and its compactness wins the heart of many MFT users. It consists of 13 elements of 9 groups optical design which delivers superior image quality. The standard version of this lens weighs only approx. 6oz (170g) and it is measured to be 55mm long.

Now Venus Optics takes things even further, introducing an automatic aperture version of the lens. The auto aperture version manages to be even lighter to approx. 5.29oz (150g). With the 46mm filter thread, photographers are able to screw in a circular filter directly on the lens for extra convenience. This lens is perfect for doing photos and vlogging, landscape photography or daily use for every purpose.

What makes this version different?

With the same optical structure as the standard version of the original 7.5mm f/2, the new lens is the third MFT lens assembled with a CPU chip and motor, following by Laowa 10mm f/2 Zero-D MFT and 50mm f/2.8 2x Ultra Macro APO. The addition of the control chip provides metadata in EXIF and allows aperture control over the camera. Here are the key changes users will find in the new version:

Automatic Aperture

The focus magnifier will be triggered for easier focusing when rotating the focus ring. It also allows the adjustment of aperture via the camera body and a no aperture ring design. With the control chip, DJI Inspire owners can benefit by avoiding complicated mounting process. Moreover, the metadata will be stored on EXIF and remote aperture adjustment can be realized.

10-point sunstars

The existing standard version has 7 aperture blades which generates 14-point sunstars. The number of blades of the new automatic aperture version has been reduced to 5, providing an alternative to photographers., as it renders 10-points sunstars.

Original Optics but better functionality

Venus Optics always strives for additional features in pursuit of better functionality and convenience. With the CPU chip and motor installed, it provides photography enthusiasts a different shooting experience.

The Laowa 7.5mm f/2 MFT – automatic aperture version is now available to pre-order on the official website of Venus Optics (http://www.venuslens.net/) and their authorized resellers. Shipping starts immediately. Recommended Retail Price in the US (without tax) is $ 549. Pricing may vary in different countries.