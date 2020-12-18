Venus Optics announces the pocket size wide-angle lens for Micro Four Thirds, following the enthusiastic response for the Laowa 7.5mm f/2 MFT and 9mm f/2.8 Zero-D. Now it’s a 10mm.

The manufacturer that dares to invent unique lenses, Venus Optics, is back with another lens for those who like to travel light: the very compact and lightweight Laowa 10mm f/2 Zero-D MFT.

The second Laowa ultra-wide-angle lens with “Zero-D” for Micro Four Thirds cameras, the Laowa 10mm f/2 Zero-D MFT is the perfect choice for those photographers and videographers who prefer a lightweight setup. The Laowa 10mm f/2 Zero-D MFT has dimensions of 53 (diameter) x 41mm (long) with a filter thread of 46mm and a weight of 4.4oz or 125g. It’s so small it’s pocketable!

This ultra-wide & ultra-fast prime lens with a 35mm equivalent focal length of around 20mm has a 96° angle of view that makes it perfect for anyone in love with the wide view of such a focal length. The lens follows the Laowa 7.5mm f/2 MFT and 9mm f/2.8 Zero-D, which received an enthusiastic response from users, and made Venus Optics decided to take a step forward to a relatively more versatile focal length but retain and further refine the outstanding optical design.

Ideal for video and architectural photography

The lens is designed with a 46mm filter thread which gives additional portability for screw-in filters. The Laowa 10mm f/2 Zero-D MFT is ideal for video as its compactness makes the lens easy to use with gimbals or handheld, avoiding excessive shaking. Photographers could bring it anywhere without taking up much space in the pocket.

Despite the small size, the lens consists of 11 elements in 7 groups with three pieces of extra-low dispersion glass. As the second MFT lens in the line-up of ‘Zero-D’, it features, Venus Optics claims” an excellent control of the optical distortion which is commonly found in ultra wide-angle lenses. Thanks to this optical advantage, this lens performs well with architectural and interior photography. The effort on post-production can be saved. A 10mm focal length also provide a more natural wide-angle look with 96° AoV.

Laowa 10mm f/2 Zero-D MFT is assembled with a CPU chip and motor which allows the adjustment of aperture via the camera body. The focus magnifier will be triggered for easier focusing when rotating the focus ring. The metadata will be stored on EXIF as well.

A good lens for landscape

Having the advantages brought by the ultra-fast f/2 aperture, the lens also delivers clear and crisp images in dimly lit situations. It works ideally in nightscape shooting and astrophotography. Moreover, it can easily render a creamy look at the out-of-focus area.

With a diaphragm designed with five blades, fancy 10-point sunstars can be made effortlessly when using smaller apertures on the Laowa 10mm f/2 Zero-D MFT. Venus Optics presents this new lens as the “must-have” ultra-wide angle that every Micro Four Thirds user should keep in their pocket.

The Laowa10mm f/2 Zero-D MFT is currently available to pre-order in the official website of Venus Optics and their authorized resellers. Recommended retail price in the US (without tax) is $ 399. Pricing may vary in different countries.