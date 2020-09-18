The new Laowa 14mm f/4 FF RL Zero-D is available in Leica M, Leica L, Canon RF, Sony FE and Nikon Z mounts. Leica M mount users can choose two different colors: black and silver.

Full frame and rectilinear – FF and RL present in the name of many Laowa lenses – are constant features of the recent lenses from Venus Optics. Last July the company introduced the world’s widest rectilinear lens for full frame cameras, the Laowa 9mm f/5.6 FF RL, confirming the company’s passion for designing unique lenses

The new 9mm lens, which is currently available in Leica M, Sony FE, Nikon Z and L mount, was the first Leica M lens Venus Optics have ever produced, and it was made available in two colors, black and silver, setting what seems, now, to be a trend for Laowa lenses for Leica M. The US price for the Laowa 9mm f/5.6 FF RL is $899 (Leica M mount) and $799 (Sony FE, Nikon Z and L).

Venus Optics followed the Laowa 9mm f/5.6 FF RL, in August, with the Laowa 11mm f/4.5 FF RL, another rectilinear lens for full frame mirrorless cameras, another example of how the company tries to that defy the norm. Also available in two colors, black and silver, for Leica M mount, the lens has a price of $799 (Leica M mount) and $699 for Sony FE, Nikon Z and L mount).

Architecture, landscape and astrophotography

The newest addition to the family of full frame rectilinear lens is now announced: the Laowa 14mm f/4 FF RL Zero-D lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras, one of the smallest and lightest 14mm Zero Distortion ultra-wide angle lens, one that, says Venus Optics, “does not compromise on its performance. It is equipped with a 52mm filter thread so that urban explorers can simply put on the screw-in filter and create incredible images with ease.”

Composed of 13 elements in 9 groups, with two aspherical elements and three extra-low dispersion elements the design allows to suppress the distortion to nearly zero level from corner to corner. Perfect for architecture photography, as any straight lines will be retained, the 14mm f/4 FF RL Zero-D delivers an extraordinary image sharpness with 114°angle of view.

The ultra-wide-angle lens allows photographers to have a one-of-a-kind and inspiring picture in an ultra-wide perspective. Landscape photographers can capture rich scenery with a single shot. Due to its ample angle of view, and the f/4 aperture, the lens is also a viable solution for astrophotography, making it possible to capturing a stunning image of the amazing sky in a milky way.

A lens for traveling

Despite its ultra wide-angle, the lens has a 52mm filter thread, meaning that photographers can take great landscape and cityscape pictures easily without carrying heavy filter holders. For photographers who opt to use slide-in filters, the specially designed magnetic filter holder allows them to use their 100mm-wide filters with no vignetting.

Extremely compact and lightweight, the 14mm f/4 FF RL Zero-D weighs 228g and the measured dimension is 58x59mm. The tiny lens is perfect for traveling and capturing in a variety of scenes. The Leica M mount of the 14mm f/4 FF RL Zero-D is equipped with rangefinder coupling to have a more accurate and easy focus. As for other mounts, there is a focus tab to improve the stability and speed.

The Laowa 14mm f/4 FF RL Zero-D is available in Leica M, Leica L, Canon RF, Sony FE and Nikon Z mounts, again with two different colors (black and silver) being offered for Leica M mount. The RF mount and the silver version of M mount will be available in late October. The lens is currently available to purchase via Venus Optics official website and authorized resellers.

The US price for 11mm f/4.5 FF RL is $649 (Leica M mount) and $549 (Sony FE, Canon RF, Nikon Z and Leica L). Pricing varies in different countries. The first 100 orders through our webstore will get a 100mm magnetic filter holder (retail value: $149) for FREE.