Popular among photographers and videographers for their line up of unique lenses, Venus Optics has developed lenses for a series of camera mounts, including Fuji X, Sony E, Canon EF-M, Canon EF, Canon R, Nikon F, Nikon Z, Pentax K and even the DL mount used by the cameras in some DJI drones. The company also has lenses for L mount cameras and as promised before new lenses are coming: not one but four new lenses.

Venus Optics brand Laowa now includes 2 wide angle lenses (4mm f/2.8 Fisheye and 9mm f/2.8 Zero-D) and 2 macro lenses (24mm f/14 2X Macro Probe and Laowa 25mm f/2.8 2.5-5X Ultra Macro) for the L mount cameras, which includes models from Leica, Panasonic and Sigma, members of the L-Mount Alliance created in 2018.

The four new L mount lenses

The new lenses from Venus Optics are not new in terms of specifications and Provideo Coalition as previously mentioned some of them for other mounts, so we only publish here the key specifications for each model.

LAOWA 4mm f/2.8 Fisheye

Laowa 4mm f/2.8 Fisheye lens features a 210° angle of view with circular fisheye perspective on Micro Four Thirds (M4/3) cameras. On the contrary to the Laowa ‘Zero-D’ wide angle lenses, the 4mm fisheye lens is designed to create an extremely distorted circular fisheye perspective.

LAOWA 9mm f/2.8 Zero-D

Laowa 9mm f/2.8 Zero-D provides an extreme 113° angle of view and ultra-fast f/2.8 aperture allows photographers to create impressive astro-photography shots and low-light shooting. 2 aspherical elements plus 3 extra-low dispersion elements successfully correct chromatic aberration, realize close-to-zero distortion & deliver excellent corner to corner sharpness. It comes with Fuji X, Sony E, Canon EF-M, DL , MFT and finally for the L mount users.

24mm f/14 2X Macro Probe

Laowa 24mm f/14 2X Macro Probe is the world’s first consumer-grade probe lens which focuses from 2:1 macro to infinity and with a compelling wide angle ‘Bug Eye’ perspective. The wide angle design means much greater depth of field at close distances than possible with conventional telephoto macro lens, so more background details can now be seen. The front barrel of the lens is waterproof and an LED ring light is mounted at the tip of the lens. It can cover both standard 35mm full frame & Super35 image sensors and is super lightweight to carry.

Laowa 25mm f/2.8 2.5-5X Ultra Macro

Laowa 25mm f/2.8 2.5-5X Ultra Macro is optimized for macro shooting between 2.5X – 5X life-size. The lens is specially designed with an extended working distance (45mm at 2.5x & 40mm at 5x) and small lens barrel. This allows sufficient lighting on the object for easier shooting in the field.

The Laowa 25mm f/2.8 2.5-5X is developed for both professional and leisure macro photography, to be used in the field or indoor set-ups. An optional LED Ringlight and Tripod Collar are available for added control and precision operation.

Pricing and availability

The new variants of Laowa 4mm f/2.8 Fisheye, 9mm f/2.8 Zero-D, 24mm f/14 2X Macro Probe and 25mm f/2.8 2.5-5X Ultra Macro are currently available to order and ship in the official website of Venus Optics and their authorized resellers. Recommended Retail Price (without tax) are as follow: 4mm f/2.8 Fisheye for $ 199, 9mm f/2.8 Zero-D for $ 499, 24mm f/14 2X Macro Probe for $ 1499 and 25mm f/2.8 2.5-5X Ultra Macro for $ 399. Pricing may vary in different countries and shipping starts from early March 2021 for these four L mount lenses.