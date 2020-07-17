KST started out as a small shop specializing in broadcast, media and security systems in Kreuzau, Germany more than 30 years ago, but is now a leading solutions developer for European companies.

Systems integrator KST Moschkau used AJA technology on a wide range of projects including recent virtual studio builds for German Energy Producer RWE and Bundeswehr, the German Army.

Although the company’s business areas were primarily in the area of ​​communication and security technology (KST), many complementary areas have been aided over the years, and broadcast and studio technology has been KST’s focus for decades now. As a project system house with a very high degree of added value, KST deals with complex system solutions in the main business areas Broadcast & ProAV, media technology and AV security systems.

A leading solutions developer for European companies in these markets and beyond, KST offers its clients a variety of solutions which combine off-the-shelf tools with proprietary software to support production professionals in the field. ”With our system construction and software development divisions, we can also perfect our projects with individual and affordable solutions”, states the company, to create and offer independent products as the CamBot robotic camera system, launched in 2018.

The CamBot robotic camera

Built to streamline and automate control over key studio components from video routing to camera control, ingest and playout, graphics and more, CamBot is modular and tailored to each client’s needs. Each system includes a customized combination of AJA Corvid and KONA desktop audio and video I/O cards to enable video capture and preview for its robotic control module, while AJA KUMO SDI routers facilitate automated video routing.

“The demand for automating control across live production workflows is growing, especially with the industry’s continuing interest in virtual sets and augmented reality applications, which is where the idea for the CamBot originated. When developing the system, there was never a question that we preferred to use AJA technology given our experience and trust in AJA’s reliability and stability,” shared Felix Moschkau, product and project manager, KST.

German Army gets virtual studio

KST’s implementation of AJA gear extends beyond CamBot. For instance, the render machines it develops with Zero Density to support HD and UltraHD virtual studio or augmented reality (AR) applications require powerful I/O solutions like AJA Corvid and KONA cards. Moschkau added, “We continue to count on AJA gear in the field and for our systems. It has a proven track record of steadfast performance, and several of the tools also support 12G-SDI, which is critical to client environments where bandwidth and cabling are key considerations.”

KST has used AJA technology on a wide range of projects including recent virtual studio builds for German Energy Producer RWE and Bundeswehr, the German Army. RWE’s setup harnesses three AJA Corvid 44 12G cards in its render machines to support a 12G-SDI workflow along with a host of AJA Ki Pro Ultra Plus recording devices and an AJA KUMO SDI router, in addition to a CamBot with I/O powered by KONA cards. Bundeswehr’s virtual studio features an AJA KUMO router and three render engines with I/O powered by Corvid 44 12G cards, in addition to a CamBot harnessing a Corvid 44 12G. Unique to this setup, the DL6G raw signal from Panasonic’s Varicam LT camera is captured using the AJA Corvid cards, enabling a perfect key on the graphics side.

AJA at the heart of KST’s Innovation Center

In addition to supporting KST’s CamBot systems and client projects, AJA gear sits at the heart of KST’s Innovation Center. The facility features a large R&D and demonstration environment comprising a modern end-to-end broadcast-workflow, including a large virtual studio, background projections, robotic systems and other innovative technologies.

Open to its partners, the space is set up to support testing, development and demonstrations of solutions in an integrated system. As the Innovation Center is a hybrid Quad3G/12G environment, it houses various audio and video I/O solutions like Corvid 44-12G and Corvid 88 developer boards as well as AJA KONA cards; and a number of AJA Mini-Converters including the 12GM and Hi5-12G.