AJA released a free Stream Deck plug-in for HELO Plus H.264 streaming and recording device. The software allows streamers, AV professionals, churches, schools, and gamers to use the popular Elgato Stream Deck desktop controller for simple, immediate hardware-based control of HELO Plus. Compatible with Elgato’s entire line of Stream Deck devices on Windows and macOS, the plug-in is available at no cost to HELO Plus and Stream Deck users on the Elgato Stream Deck Marketplace.

AJA HELO Plus is a compact H.264 streaming and recording device offering both SDI and HDMI I/O, with the capability to stream up to 1080p60 to a content delivery network and record simultaneously. Two different streaming destinations can be set up and recordings can be made to a combination of SD card, USB storage, NFS, or CIFS network storage. It also provides picture-in-picture and graphics functionality in-hardware for compelling presentations made simple. HELO Plus offers high-quality streaming with ultra-reliable performance for any critical streaming service needs, including esports, news, sports, education, creator, live events, and beyond.

AJA’s new, feature-rich Stream Deck plug-in will be on display with HELO Plus at the AJA NAB 2024 booth (SL3065) from April 14-17, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. In addition to providing the ability to start and stop HELO Plus recording, it enables users to:

– Select the input for use in a streaming/recording session – SDI, HDMI, internal test signal, and/or layout engine (allowing simultaneous use of the HDMI and SDI inputs), providing a higher level of operational flexibility

– Lock stream and record functions for simultaneous operations

– Initiate AV Mute mode on HELO Plus for manual ‘live’ stream start/stop

– Recall up to 10 layouts, helping to improve production value

“Stream Deck workflows are extremely popular, whether it’s gamers producing live events, volunteers in houses of worship, student operators in educational settings, or tape operators in traditional media organizations,” AJA President Nick Rashby said. “This plug-in gives them quick, easy hardware-based control of HELO Plus via a familiar control system – plus higher levels of operational flexibility and features that help boost production quality.”

The Stream Deck plug-in for AJA HELO Plus can be downloaded for free from the Elgato Stream Deck Marketplace, and a HELO Plus Stream Deck Plugin Guide is available here to assist with configuration and setup. See a demo of it at NAB 2024 at the AJA booth (SL3065). HELO Plus is available through AJA’s worldwide reseller network for $1869 US MSRP. For more information, visit www.aja.com/helo-plus.