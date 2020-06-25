AJA Video Systems has expanded its powerful, portable family of 12G-SDI Mini-Converters, including new models that extend Fiber connectivity to simplify the transfer of 12G-SDI over long distances.

AJA’s portable family of 12G-SDI Mini-Converters is expanding with a series of new models, some that extend Fiber connectivity to simplify the transfer of 12G-SDI over long distances (up to 10 km) via a single optical cable with lockable ST connectors. The number of models also includes other solutions that showcase the versatility of these 12G-SDI Mini-Converter.

Here are some of the models available: the new FiDO-T-12G-ST and FiDO-R-12G-ST enable single-channel conversion between 12G-SDI and ST Fiber; the HA5-12G-T-ST and Hi5-12G-R-ST support conversion between HDMI 2.0 and 12G-SDI and ST Fiber; and the 12G-AMA facilitates 12G-SDI analog audio embedding/disembedding, with a range of model variations available for transmitting and receiving signals over 12G-SDI BNC, LC Fiber or ST Fiber.

AJA’s latest 12G-SDI solutions

“Our new 12G-SDI Mini-Converters offer advanced flexibility for a range of live production and ProAV workflows, extending Fiber connectivity options and featuring single-cable transport to further streamline production chains,” said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems. “As we continue to expand our portfolio of Mini-Converters, we’re committed to providing our customers with the latest 12G-SDI solutions for simpler cabling and increased bandwidth, especially as the production of higher raster, deep color content continues to grow.”

Here is some more detailed information:

FiDO-T-12G-ST is a single-channel 12G-SDI to single-mode ST Fiber transmitter, with 12G-SDI loop out. Featuring dual 12G-SDI outputs, FiDO-R-12G-ST is a single-channel, single-mode ST Fiber to 12G-SDI receiver. All models include ST connectors and feature compact profiles for small spaces.

HA5-12G-T-ST converts HDMI 2.0 to 12G-SDI for 4K/UltraHD single link outputs and includes 12G ST Fiber connectivity for transporting signals over long distances. Hi5-12G-R-ST is a 12G-SDI to HDMI 2.0 Mini-Converter featuring 12G ST Fiber connectivity that supports up to 60p for 4K/UltraHD. Unique HDR support includes HDR10 metadata in accordance with HDMI 2.0/CTA-861.3, as well as HLG over HDMI.

12G-AMA is a 4-channel analog audio embedder/disembedder with support for 12G-SDI BNC input and output up to 4K/UltraHD. Both the embed and disembed functions are simultaneously active, and the supplied breakout cable offers 4-channel balanced XLR input and output. 12G-AMA is also available with 12G LC Fiber transmitter, receiver, and transceiver models, as well as 12G ST Fiber transmitter and receiver models.

These new AJA Mini-Converters run on 5-16VDC power (with DWP-U-R1 universal power supply included) and are backed by AJA’s industry-leading support and five-year warranty.

In addition, AJA has released new FIBERST-1RX-12G and FIBERST-1TX-12G SFP modules. The FIBERST-1RX-12G is now available for AJA 12G-AMA and Hi5-12G and the FIBERST-1TX-12G supports the AJA 12G-AMA and HA5-12G.

Pricing and Availability

All new AJA 12G-SDI Mini-Converters and SFP modules are available now through AJA’s worldwide reseller network. US MSRP pricing for each model is as follows:

FiDO-R-12G-ST and FiDO-T-12G-ST $895 each

HA5-12G-T-ST and Hi5-12G-R-ST $1095 each

12G-AMA $995

12G-AMA-R and 12G-AMA-T $1295 each

12G-AMA-TR $1395

12G-AMA-R-ST and 12G-AMA-T-ST $1395 each

FIBERST-1RX-12G and FIBERST-1TX-12G SFP modules $395 each

From production to post and live events, AJA Mini-Converters offer the most complete range of compact, standalone conversion and infrastructure solutions, designed to the highest standards in reliability and quality. The company’s converters cover a full range of 4K, HD and SD capabilities to meet your needs.

For more information on AJA’s full lineup of Mini-Converters, visit AJA Video Systems’ website. You can also download a complete brochure covering AJA’s Converters. The 41-page .pdf document – Converter Catalog – , released June 2020, is the most update source of information, besides the website, about the whole range. Simply download it to your computer and place it in a folder, for easy access when you need to check some of the specifications of the AJA Converters.