Full compatibility with macOS Catalina and additional functionality for both HDR and 8K workflows are some of the new features of AJA’s Desktop Software v15.5 for KONA, Io and T-TAP.

There is a new version of AJA’s Desktop Software v15.5 available, and youy may want to check it out. This version introduces new functionality with NLEs, including deeper HDR integration with Avid Media Composer 2019.11 and native 8K or 4K (downsampled from 8K) playback with Adobe Premiere Pro 2020.

The update also adds SMPTE ST 2110-40 monitoring via SDI on AJA Io IP and Avid Artist DNxIP and AJA NMOS support for multiple devices connected to a single host. Additionally, Desktop Software v15.5 increases speed and creative support on Mac workstations — including the new Mac Pro — by featuring full compatibility with macOS Catalina, new Metal support on macOS and other optimizations.

There is more to this version, though, as it also offers HDR over SDI via VPID and HDR Test Patterns for 8K/UHD2/4K/UHD/2K/HD workflows. For the KONA 5 PCIe I/O card, the update also adds full 2SI SMPTE raster support for 8K; RGB support for 8K capture and playback; and 8K to 4K downsample via HDMI.

The key features

Desktop Software v15.5 highlights include:

Full compatibility with macOS Catalina

New Metal support on macOS

HDR over SDI via VPID

HDR Test Patterns for UHD2/UHD/HD

Deeper HDR integration with Avid Media Composer

Full 2SI SMPTE raster support for 8K on KONA 5

RGB support for 8K capture and playback on KONA 5

8K downsample to 4K via HDMI on KONA 5

Native 8K or 8K to 4K downsampled output with Adobe Premiere Pro

HDMI input detection improvements

New countdown functionality to mark out or end of clip in AJA Control Room

New fan controls and fan speed indicator in AJA Control Panel

DirectShow updates including addition of support for KONA 5 and KONA IP

Support for Windows, Linux and macOS

Desktop Software v15.5 is now available as a free download from AJA’s support page.

