AJA releases Desktop Software v15.5 for KONA, Io and T-TAP

AJA Video Systems released Desktop Software v15.5 for KONA, Io and T-TAP products, with new performance upgrades enhancing creative freedom and flexibility across Windows, Linux and macOS.

Profile Picture Jose Antunes November 18, 2019

Full compatibility with macOS Catalina and additional functionality for both HDR and 8K workflows are some of the new features of AJA’s Desktop Software v15.5 for KONA, Io and T-TAP.

There is a new version of AJA’s Desktop Software v15.5 available, and youy may want to check it out. This version introduces new functionality with NLEs, including deeper HDR integration with Avid Media Composer 2019.11 and native 8K or 4K (downsampled from 8K) playback with Adobe Premiere Pro 2020.

The update also adds SMPTE ST 2110-40 monitoring via SDI on AJA Io IP and Avid Artist DNxIP and AJA NMOS support for multiple devices connected to a single host. Additionally, Desktop Software v15.5 increases speed and creative support on Mac workstations — including the new Mac Pro — by featuring full compatibility with macOS Catalina, new Metal support on macOS and other optimizations.

There is more to this version, though, as it also offers HDR over SDI via VPID  and HDR Test Patterns for 8K/UHD2/4K/UHD/2K/HD workflows. For the KONA 5 PCIe I/O card, the update also adds full 2SI SMPTE raster support for 8K; RGB support for 8K capture and playback; and 8K to 4K downsample via HDMI.

The key features

Desktop Software v15.5 highlights include:

  • Full compatibility with macOS Catalina
  • New Metal support on macOS
  • HDR over SDI via VPID
  • HDR Test Patterns for UHD2/UHD/HD
  • Deeper HDR integration with Avid Media Composer
  • Full 2SI SMPTE raster support for 8K on KONA 5
  • RGB support for 8K capture and playback on KONA 5
  • 8K downsample to 4K via HDMI on KONA 5
  • Native 8K or 8K to 4K downsampled output with Adobe Premiere Pro
  • HDMI input detection improvements
  • New countdown functionality to mark out or end of clip in AJA Control Room
  • New fan controls and fan speed indicator in AJA Control Panel
  • DirectShow updates including addition of support for KONA 5 and KONA IP
  • Support for Windows, Linux and macOS

Desktop Software v15.5 is now available as a free download from AJA’s support page.


Zeiss DigiPrime lenses. Are These Lenses Right For You?

Profile Picture
Jose Antunes
author
Journalist, writer and photographer since 1979, both print and online, with a vast experience in the fields of photography, software, hardware, web, aviation, History, video games, technology, having published content in almost all Portuguese newspapers…

