AJA’s 12G-SDI audio and video I/O cards streamline 8K capture and playout with Mistika Ultima 8K Systems, providing a simplified and optimized 8K production solution.

Already deployed for live 8K broadcasts in Asia, the new Mistika Ultima 8K System, from Spanish high-end technology company SGO, provides a real-time finishing workflow for 8K Full UHD at 60p, even with uncompressed formats. It comprises an AJA KONA 5 card with 12G-SDI I/O connectivity, Mistika Ultima software, an HP Z8 workstation, a high performance SGO storage solution and other industry-standard hardware.

“We are delighted that broadcasters and other facilities in Japan have embraced Mistika Technology to produce content all the way up to 8K,” explains Shinpei Takoshima, Senior Systems Engineer at Kyoshin Communications. “Our clients using the latest Mistika Ultima 8K System with the new AJA KONA 5 are aware that deploying this technology puts them at the forefront of production and that dependable and high performing solutions like the KONA 5 are a must.”

KONA 5, the natural choice for Mistika

“8K production is complex and demanding, so we strive to equip our customers with the best technology out there; KONA 5 meets this requirement and was a natural choice for our Mistika Ultima 8K system. The card is durable and versatile, and its four 12G-SDI ports minimize cabling,” shared Geoff Mills, Managing Director at SGO. “We’ve been thoroughly impressed by the support that AJA’s development team has provided us to achieve a new 8K workflow and look forward to integrating KONA 5 cards across our complete line of finishing systems.”

KONA 5 is a high-performance 8-lane PCIe 3.0 capture and output card featuring 12G-SDI I/O and HDMI 2.0 output. For OEM partners, the card is supported on AJA’s SDK for macOS, Windows and Linux, offering advanced features such as 8K and multi-channel 4K. KONA 5 is also compatible with creative tools such as Adobe Premiere Pro, Apple Final Cut Pro X, and Avid Media Composer, via AJA’s proven macOS and Windows drivers and application plug-ins. KONA 5 enables simultaneous capture with signal pass through when using 12G-SDI, and offers HDMI 2.0 output as well as deep-color and multi-format HDR support.