Now in its second year with Fox Sports, ActionStreamer’s live-streaming point-of-view will be used throughout the 2024 regular and postseason schedule.

The helmet camera technology used by ActionStreamer provides immersive perspectives that bring audiences into the game, with a unique player-perspective live stream experience directly from the field.

ProVideo Coalition shared, recently, the story of how a discrete modular camera from Axis, usually used in ATM’s and on public transport, was frozen inside the ice of an ice hockey rink to deliver a new perspective to the game, offering a completely new angle of the action taking place above. Now it’s time to share another perspective.

Through the extended collaboration with FOX Sports, ActionStreamer’s technology and live streaming point-of-view (POV) camera solutions were showcased recently, during the season opening games and will be deployed with the league’s eight teams throughout the 2024 regular and postseason schedule, including the inaugural championship game June 16 from St. Louis on FOX.

ActionStreamer is a proprietary technology and software platform for streaming media from wearable, IoT, and other connected devices. Founded in 2016, the end-to-end platform has been widely recognized for delivering breakthrough data movement solutions and real-time omnichannel media offerings across sports, entertainment, telecommunications, industrial, and defense markets.

“We’re proud to continue our partnership with FOX Sports, and help deliver the most exciting and immersive media experiences in professional sports to UFL fans”, said Bob Lento, ActionStreamer CEO.

The tech-driven league will leverage ActionStreamer’s point-of-view content on FOX and FS1 broadcasts, in addition to being utilized for omnichannel media experiences across FOX Sports and the UFL’s digital and social media channels. The streaming camera devices capture and transmit video at a resolution of 1080p/60fps, in addition to delivering audio from players.

“ActionStreamer’s helmet camera technology enhances our broadcasts by providing unique, immersive perspectives that bring our audiences into the game” said Brad Cheney, FOX Sports VP of Field Operations and Engineering.

The UFL season kicked off to a strong start in week 1, as FOX Sports and ESPN broadcasts delivered 2.53 million viewers collectively during opening weekend, and a 46.5% increase in TV viewership from last year’s average.

The extended collaboration with FOX Sports continues ActionStreamer’s best-in-class service in the sports and entertainment industry, which in 2023 led client T-Mobile’s 5G-powered POV content experiences from the MLB Home Run Derby and the SailGP season.

In February, ActionStreamer announced the completion of its Series A round, raising $2.4M to accelerate development and productize its patented technology platform. The company also made news in late 2023 when it announced it had developed the world’s first AWS P5G-qualified streaming camera solutions and joined the Amazon Partner Network to make its solutions available to Amazon’s global community of over 100,000 AWS Partners from more than 150 countries.