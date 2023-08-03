After the drone comes the action camera: DJI announces the Osmo Action 4, with, the company says, with an advanced sensor and improved image quality for capturing adventure in stunning clarity.

Equipped with a 1/1.3″ image sensor and wide f/2.8 aperture, the Osmo Action 4 can shoot 4K/120fps even in low light and is introduced as the ultimate companion for adventure enthusiasts.

DJI introduced, recently, the new Air 3 drone, and now the company is moving to a new product, the DJI Osmo Action 4, which the company claims sets a new standard in capturing and sharing the most thrilling moments. With its exceptional image quality, unparalleled flexibility, and remarkable low-light performance, this cutting-edge action camera empowers users to seize every pulse-pounding experience and unleash their creativity in unforgettable ways.

“The Osmo Action 4 is a testament to our commitment to high-quality imagery, reliability, and user-centric design,” said Paul Pan, Senior Product Line Manager at DJI. “We can’t wait to see how our users harness the power of this exceptional camera to create breathtaking content that pushes their limits and inspires others to embark on their own remarkable journeys.”

Following practically the same logic as the Osmo Action 3 in terms of design, including the magnetic quick-release system, the new model brings a larger 1/1.3″ image sensor, paired with a lens with a 155° ultra-wide FOV… which supports up to 4K/60fps video recording and requires stabilization to be turned off. The Osmo Action 4 can capture action at speeds up to 120fps. The high frame rate is applicable to 1080p, 2.7K 16:9, and 4K 16:9 video specifications.

Ultra-long battery life

With features like 360° HorizonSteady stabilization modes, including RockSteady 3.0/3.0+ for FPV footage and HorizonBalancing /HorizonSteady for horizontal shots, Osmo Action 4 ensures stable and high-quality imagery in various sports and non-sporty scenarios. The 10-bit D-Log M color mode (10-bit color is available for videos recorded in HEVC codec and the D-Log M color mode) provides over one billion colors and a wider dynamic range, opening up a world of possibilities for post-production. An advanced color temperature sensor ensures true-to-life tones, whether you’re shooting outdoors, indoors, or underwater, resulting in vibrant colors that leap out of the camera.

The battery is a completely new design. DJI claims that “with its ultra-long battery life, you can film for over 2.5 hours without missing a beat, ensuring you capture all the important moments.” When it’s time to recharge, the company claims, “the fast-charging capability ensures you’re ready to shoot quickly, needing just 18 minutes to bring the battery up to 80% charged. It should be noted, though that this was “tested in a 25℃ (77°F) laboratory environment while using DJI 30W USB-C Charger with the photo taking/video recording function disabled and screen off, and should be used for reference only.”

DJI also notes that, additionally, the Osmo Action 4’s battery is built to withstand low temperatures with a freeze-resistant design. With up to 150 minutes of recording time in temperatures as low as -20°C (-4°F)[6], you can confidently embark on your adventures without worrying about battery performance.

Designed to withstand depths of up to 18 meters without a case, allowing you to dive in with confidence and enjoy easy operation even with wet hands, the DJI Osmo Action 4 offers a range of intuitive features designed to enhance your filming experience.

Osmo Action 4 is available from store.dji.com and from most authorized retail partners in several configurations, starting at $399.