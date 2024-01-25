A network camera from Axis was frozen below an ice hockey rink to capture an angle of the sport never seen before. See here how it was done!

A discrete modular camera, usually used in ATM’s and on public transport, was frozen inside the ice, offering a completely new angle of the action taking place above.

You may never have thought about using a network camera as part of the gear to shoot your next movie or documentary, but this experiment may change your perception of what a video surveillance camera can be used for and how it is a solution for getting difficult shots.

Known for its pioneering work in network technology, Axis Communications enables a smarter and safer world by creating solutions for improving security and business performance. To prove this, Axis conducted an experiment where they explored the limitations of their own technology. They did this by deploying one of their cameras in the most unexpected place – underneath the ice in an ice hockey rink.

This discrete modular camera, usually used in ATM’s and on public transport, was frozen inside the ice, offering a completely new angle of the action taking place above. In this experiment, advanced technology meets human creativity, resulting in camera footage that pushes the boundaries of traditional security camera technology… and suggests other uses beyond those initially planned!

Ice, fire, and vibration are only a few examples of demanding conditions a video surveillance system must endure. In this new experiment, Axis Communications demonstrates how its discrete modular camera, usually used in ATM’s and on public transport, was frozen inside the ice, offering a completely new angle of the action taking place above. Advanced technology meets human creativity, resulting in camera footage that pushes the boundaries of traditional security camera technology… and suggests other uses beyond those initially planned!

“An ice hockey game is covered by cameras from all angles, except one. We’re all about pushing our limits and doing it in an innovative way. We want to broaden the general idea of what our cameras and systems can do, that is how the experiment came to be,” explains Carl-Axel Alm, Concept Engineer, Axis Communications.

Behind the scenes

The experiment was carried out by engineers from Axis in collaboration with a film team and ice hockey players, resulting in footage that pushes the boundaries of traditional security camera technology. The discrete modular camera, usually seen in ATM machines, onboard vehicles and other small spaces where a tiny camera needs to fit, was frozen inside the ice, covering a new angle for the sport.

To capture this, a modular setup was chosen. AXIS F2135-RE Fisheye Sensor was frozen in the ice together with a cable connecting it to the AXIS F9114 Main Unit which powered the camera sensor as well as processed the video feed coming from the sensor.

With a focus on durability, Axis Communications’ range of surveillance cameras, access control, intercom, and audio systems are engineered to withstand a wide range of extreme conditions. The cameras used in the experiment offer up to full HD/1080p at 60 frames per seconds, with an exceptional 185° field of view. Combined with good low-light performance, the cameras capture the action in color, even with temperatures as low as negative 40° degrees.

Carl-Axel Alm continues:” With this project, we are proud to show the versatility of our product, as well as the durability and image quality. The experiment also sets the stage for potential future explorations in other challenging environments. There are endless possibilities that we look forward to exploring.”