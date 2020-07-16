AJA partner Atech Flash Technology has released the new Blackjet VX-1P AJA Pak Media Reader, a new device using the bandwidth of USB 3.1 Gen 2 (10Gbps), offering ingest speeds of up to 525 MB/s.

Encased in a protective metal housing, AJA Pak Media Solid State Drives (SSDs) offer video professionals flexible storage options with capacities ranging from 256GB to 2TB and are built to withstand repeated use in the field.

Atech Flash Technology (AFT), a leading manufacturer of industrial and professional media card readers and storage solutions, announced the Blackjet VX-1P AJA Pak Media Reader, a new media reader compatible with AJA’s durable, high capacity Pak Media. Encased in a protective metal housing, AJA Pak Media Solid State Drives (SSDs) offer video professionals flexible storage options with capacities ranging from 256GB to 2TB and are built to withstand repeated use in the field.

Pak drives are compatible with the Ki Pro Ultra Plus and Ki Pro Ultra 4K/UltraHD/2K/HD file based recorders and players. The combination of these powerful devices and Pak storage creates an efficient workflow for capturing media as ProRes files and bringing it quickly and easily into the post production environment in a high quality file format that maintains manageable file sizes.

Compatible with Mac and Windows

The new Blackjet VX-1P utilizes the bandwidth of USB 3.1 Gen 2 (10Gbps), allowing users to ingest, edit and archive creative content from AJA Pak Media at maximum speeds. The new VX-1P utilizes the USB-C interface, making it compatible with existing Mac and Windows USB 3.1 and Thunderbolt 3 computers.

Key VX-1P features include:

AJA Video Systems certification

USB 3.1 Gen 2 for transfer speeds up to 10Gbps

Reversible USB Type-C connector for quick and easy connection

Ingest speeds of up to 525 MB/s (based on USB 3.1 Gen 2 specifications; performance may vary depending on card type and host system).

Rugged metal enclosure for durability and longevity

Vent holes to increase heat dissipation

Thunderbolt 3 compatibility

Added speed and flexibility

“Reliability is key to our customers in the field, which is why a number of them are using AJA products, and the Pak Drives in particular are so rugged and durable. Collaborating with the AJA team on certification has been seamless, and we look forward to bringing our customers a product that allows them to take advantage of AJA technologies with the speed of USB-C,” shared Eric Liu, General Manager, Atech Flash Technology.

“AFT has established a reputation for developing impressive and reliable hardware and has been a pleasure to work with on certifying the VX-1P with AJA Pak Media. The collaboration will allow Pak users to get the most out of their drives with the added speed and flexibility of USB 3.1 Gen 2,” shared Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems.

The Blackjet VX-1P is available now for $149.99 US MSRP. Follow the link more details about the new media reader from Blackjet.. More details about AJA Pak Media are available from AJA’s website.