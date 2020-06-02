AJA has announced Ki Pro Ultra 12G, a new single-channel 4K/UltraHD recorder and player or four-channel HD recorder, featuring 12G-SDI connectivity and other powerful features.

Ki Pro Ultra 12G is the latest digital video player and recorder to join the Ki Pro family of products. Ki Pro Ultra 12G builds upon it’s predecessor, the Ki Pro Ultra Plus, by adding 12G-SDI support and more.

Presented as the perfect fit for live production, post-production, on-set… or any other place that high-quality reliable recording and playback is needed, the AJA Ki Pro Ultra 12G is a new single-channel 4K/UltraHD recorder and player or four-channel HD recorder, featuring 12G-SDI connectivity with a host of unique and powerful features.

Ki Pro Ultra 12G offers single-channel 4K/UltraHD up to 50/60p recording and playback to and from Apple ProRes or Avid DNxHR, with flexible connectivity options including 12G-SDI, HDMI v2.0 and optional Fiber input and outputs. Alternatively Ki Pro Ultra 12G provides up to four channels of simultaneous HD recording up to 1080 50/60p with independent ProRes profiles per channel.

“Demand for 12G-SDI solutions is soaring as production professionals strive to create more streamlined workflows with enough bandwidth to carry higher fidelity HDR, high frame rate and 4K/UltraHD signals over a single cable,” said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems. “Building upon the same framework of the production-proven Ki Pro Ultra Plus, we’ve developed the next-generation Ki Pro Ultra 12G to offer recording and playback of the highest quality video signals with 12G-SDI connectivity to streamline recording and playback – whether on set, in live venues or within a broadcast studio.”

AJA Ki Pro Ultra 12G: key features

Suited for a range of production environments, Ki Pro Ultra 12G includes a host of powerful features including:

12G-SDI I/O up to 4K/UltraHD 60p in single-channel mode

4K/UltraHD/2K/HD recording to Apple ProRes or Avid DNxHD/HR MXF

Flexible HD recording options: 1, 2, 3 or 4-Channel HD recording at up to 1080 60p with independent ProRes codec profile support for each channel

4x 3G-SDI 4K/UltraHD 60p in single-channel mode or HD in multi-channel mode

Optional 12G SFP+ Fiber and HD-BNC support

HDMI 2.0 I/O with HFR 4:4:4 and HDR capabilities

Support for the latest HDR formats with HLG and HDR10 recording and playback

Multi-Matrix HD video display for up to 4-Channels during record over SDI Monitor out, HDMI out, and on the built-in display

Built-in Ki Protect ensures recordings aren’t lost in a power failure

Broad video connectivity including 12G/6G/3G-SDI, HDMI 2.0 and 12G compatible fiber and HD-BNC SFP+ options

Multi-channel audio support via embedded SDI or HDMI, AES/EBU and Analog

Enhanced super out and front panel audio monitoring with media status and per channel audio metering

WebUI enables file transfer and remote monitoring, configuration and control via a standard web browser

Incredible file compatibility with a huge range of post-production applications

Compact 2RU high, half rack width form factor

2x 12v 4-pin XLR redundant power inputs, with one power supply included

Records to reliable, rugged and high-capacity AJA Pak SSD media, the same used on previous Ki Pro Ultra products

Includes AJA’s renowned three year international warranty

Ki Pro Ultra 12G is available through AJA’s worldwide network for $3,995 US MSRP. Folow the link for more information.