Insta360 introduces a new product that makes its cameras even more versatile: a ski pole mount to allows skiers of all levels to fully utilize their Insta360 cameras for immersive shots on the mountain.

Skiing enthusiasts familiar with the troubles of juggling cameras, selfie sticks, adapters, and their ski poles have a new solution to solve all problems: the Insta360 Ski Pole Mount.

Designed to make capturing content on the mountain a whole lot simpler, the new Insta360 Ski Pole Mount is the latest innovation from the company for skiers. Enabling a selfie stick to be mounted directly to a ski pole, this accessory allows skiers of all levels to fully utilize their Insta360 cameras for immersive shots on the mountain, while retaining full use of the ski pole.

Easy to set up, the mount cleverly snaps underneath the natural grip position on a ski pole, supporting a selfie stick that can then be angled out ahead of the skier or behind. When used with an Insta360 camera such as X3, the results speak for themselves.

Insta360 notes that “the center of gravity was tirelessly optimized during the design process to ensure you can ski as normal, feeling just as balanced as without the mount! The ski pole will feel as comfortable as ever, even with the mount attached and the selfie stick extended.” The selfie stick can be extended or retracted as needed and it is easily adjustable, offering incredible options for capturing content this powder season.

The 360 shots that dominate social media come snowy season are now even easier to achieve. With your selfie stick extended and an Insta360 X3 mounted, you’ll get clean, third-person shots as you ski! No awkward setups or distractions. Simply focus on your line, and get great shots while you’re at it!

What’s even better is that the mount can be left attached to the ski pole all the time. According to Insta360, when you’re not using the mount, you don’t need to stop and disassemble it. Simply shorten the selfie stick and it will tuck in unobtrusively, close to the ski pole – perfect if you’re waiting in crowds or heading back up the ski lift!

Wide support for ski poles and selfie sticks

The Insta360 Ski Pole Mount is compatible with ski poles ranging from 14mm to 22mm in diameter, ensuring a snug fit with whatever you’re using. Simply assemble the mount with the right-sized adapter (multiple adapters are included with the mount), and you’re good to go.

The Insta360 Action Invisible Selfie Stick or the 70cm/114cm Invisible Selfie Sticks are the recommended options here, depending on your preferred length and shot style. Of course, safety should remain a priority, so make sure you’re paying attention to your surroundings, and always use the mount in a less crowded area first to get familiar with it.

It’s also worth noting that it is not recommended to shoot with the Ski Pole Mount when doing freestyle, going off-piste, or skiing at very high speeds. However, there’s no need to remove the mount for these activities, just retract the selfie stick and carry on.

The mount is out now and retails for US$34.99, with support for a wide variety of ski poles and Insta360 selfie sticks. With the Insta360 Ski Pole Mount the days of juggling cameras and selfie sticks while trying to ski are over.