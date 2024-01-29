Snowboarding legend Shaun White puts the Insta360 X3 action camera, and the result is a new a limited edition package for you to try capturing your adventures in Winter~.

Insta360 partners with Shaun White, a legend in the snowboarding scene, for exclusive Insta360 X3 Camera Snow Kit, so “you can get your own angles and edits” while on the snow slopes.

The best way to show how any equipment works is to use it in real-world situations. Insta360 recently teamed up with filmmaker Alexey Orlov to show driver Matt Field during and insane drift session session run on one of America’s greatest tracks, Laguna Seca. Now the company is teaming up with snowboarding legend, Shaun White, to showcase the potential of Insta360 cameras on the slopes.

A legend in the snowboarding scene, Shaun White first hit the slopes at six years old and hasn’t looked back. A mere 7 years later, he made his professional debut at the age of 13 and quickly came to dominate the scene, winning three gold medals in the Winter Olympics halfpipe events (2006, 2010, and 2018), as well as several X Games medals.

Now, Shaun White is bringing all his ingenuity and creativity to a partnership with Insta360, a company that has made waves of its own in the action camera industry. Insta360 X3, which the company introduces as “the best-selling 360° camera”, stands as the weapon of choice for skiers and boarders alike, with its 5.7K 360° capture, “shoot first, frame later” capabilities, top stabilization, waterproofing, and easy AI editing.

Shaun took the time to share his thoughts on using Insta360 X3 and its effortless 360 capture:

“It’s unlike anything I’ve seen before! I think filming can take on a whole new life (with X3). It’s not just about someone else capturing you, you can get your own angles and edits.”

A limited edition package

Shooting in 360 not only allows users to capture a full scene and reframe easily later, but also offers unique effects such as the Invisible Selfie Stick, meaning no obstructions in your footage – just pure action.

It’s not just about showing the potential of the camera, the result is a clear invitation for others to try their hand witt the same gear used for the video showing what’s possible to achieve. In fact, Shaun White and Insta360 have teamed up to equip snowboarders and skiers with the best possible gear to capture their sessions in the snow.

The Insta360 X3 Shaun White Snow Kit is a limited edition package, featuring an Insta360 X3, Action Invisible Selfie Stick, 128GB microSD Card, Snow Bundle, and Lens Cap. For those looking to get immersive, next-level 360 shots on the mountain, this kit is just for you. The whole kit has a regular price of $556 but it’s available now (January 29, 2024) for only $494.