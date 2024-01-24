Here is a real-world example of what can be achieved with an action camera: the Insta360 X3. The video is insane, the behind-the scenes footage reveals the whole story.

It looks like footage from a video game, but it’s real: driver Matt Field shows how to drift at Laguna Seca, with the footage captured by Alexey Orlov using the Insta360 X3 camera.

I’ve driven at the Laguna Seca track in PC driving simulators and the first thing I said when I saw this video was “this is a video game!” Nope, this is actual footage shot with the Insta360 X3 camera; shot by Alexey Orlov, with driver Matt Field at the wheel of his Borla Performance GT Radial Heat Wave Visual Leen Customs C6 Corvette, which he drives as “if it’s the last run of his life.”

This insane drift session run on one of America’s greatest tracks, Laguna Seca, looks like an excerpt from Forza Horizon or any other video game but it’s real, all shot using an Insta360 X3. It is a good example of what can be achieved with this type of camera… when those using it have the imagination to go beyond the conventional and create absolutely insane 360 shots that, as I wrote, look like a video game. The behind the scenes video explains how it was made and is a great lesson about passion taken to the limit. Both from filmmakers and drivers… and everyone involved.

An incredible 360° video

Insta 360 teamed up with the Drift Kings at Laguna Seca to create an incredible 360° video so people can experience being in the driver’s seat for an exhilarating drift sequence at the legendary Laguna Seca racetrack. With Matt Field, known best for his aggressive driving style and no-quit attitude at the wheel and filmmaker Alexey Orlov behind the camera, the short video is out now.

The filmmaker Alexey Orlov is the inventor of the LexiMount used to hold the Insta360 X3 to Matt Field’s car. He has a passion for automotive, surf and drone cinematography and has accumulated a wealth of knowledge while filming, editing, producing and directing in the field.

Working solo and, he says, “with a handful of trusted professionals, including documentary productions, commercial clients and feature films based in Los Angeles” his goal is to “travel the world telling stories through the art of cinema, seeking out exciting and interesting people and perspectives.” Like the videos shared here, both the short video and the behind the scenes footage, which you’ll want to watch for the information shared.