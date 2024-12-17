Connect is different from Insta360’s previous product lines, but it builds on the company’s expertise in imaging and audio technology to offer uncompromised video quality and clear communication.

Designed for anyone who has struggled through a remote meeting with poor audio and visuals, the new product from Insta360 is the first-ever video bar from the company: meet Connect!

Originally unveiled and made available for pre-order at Infocomm 2024, where it received the prestigious “Best of Show 2024” award in the AV Technology category, Connect is now ready to upgrade your hybrid meetings. This all-in-one video bar features, according to Insta360, “dual-4K cameras, a 14-mic array, and the most advanced tracking functionality of any product on the market” with one aim: to revolutionize video conferencing.

Designed for small to medium-sized meeting rooms, Connect seamlessly blends cutting-edge hardware and AI algorithms to provide an immersive and realistic experience for both in-room and remote participants. The simple plug-and-play design works seamlessly with laptops and all major meeting platforms for smooth, efficient BYOD meetings. As virtual meetings continue to be part of a normal workflow, it makes sense to invest in a solution that makes them easy to implement and use.

Connect builds on Insta360 expertise

Insta360 says that “Connect is designed for anyone who has struggled through a remote meeting with poor audio and visuals, thinking things would have been much smoother face-to-face. Connect is the difference maker, mitigating risks and offering remote interactions that feel like the real thing.”

While Connect takes a different shape from Insta360‘s previous product lines, it builds on the company’s expertise in imaging and audio technology. Years of innovation in the 360°, VR and action camera space preceded its venture into video conferencing with the Insta360 Link webcam series, released in 2022. Now, Insta360’s first-ever video bar aims to redefine the hybrid meeting experience and deliver a groundbreaking, immersive solution for meeting rooms.

Connect boasts first-class imaging hardware with a dual 4K camera. The setup consists of a wide-angle camera with a 1/1.3″ CMOS sensor and a telephoto gimbal camera. The two work seamlessly together to capture 4K group views and individual close-ups for unparalleled meeting visuals. With a wider angle, 48MP telephoto lens, and integrated gimbal, participants across the room are seen as much as those at the front.

Better-quality audio capture

Connect’s imaging is made even better by AI Resolution+, an advanced machine-learning algorithm that delivers true-to-life clarity. AI Resolution+ transforms image quality and detail, showing whoever is speaking in double resolution for enhanced communication.

Insta360 says that thanks to an industry-leading 14-microphone array and 3A audio algorithm working to offer better-quality audio capture, Connect excels “far beyond its competitors” in terms of audio. Typically, in large spaces and meeting rooms, in-room participants will experience issues with voice pickup, unclear audio, and inconsistent volumes, and online participants will experience significant echoing and heavy reverb, making it difficult to follow the discussion.

Connect’s 14 omnidirectional microphones pick up voices from every corner of the room with precision. At the same time, the cutting-edge 3A algorithm eliminates unwanted noise and echoes, picking up voices from a much greater distance than other video bars (up to 33ft away) with balanced volume, supreme clarity, and natural, immersive sound. No matter how close or far participants are sitting from Connect, they’ll be heard loud and clear.

Multimodal speaker tracking algorithm

Powered by proprietary AI algorithms, 8K Gallery Mode ensures every participant gets an individual window in industry-leading 8K resolution, with a maximum of eight windows at a time. Even if a person accidentally moves out of frame in Gallery Mode, Connect will locate them within three seconds and display them on screen.

Another key advantage of Connect is its tracking capabilities. Regular cameras use traditional sound localization technology that can only identify the general direction of the speaker, making it hard for remote participants to identify exactly who is speaking. Insta360 Connect addresses this issue with Speaker Tracking, a multimodal speaker tracking algorithm that locates and zooms in on the speaker as they are talking. By using sound location detection, intelligent voiceprint, and face, body, and lip recognition technology, Connect precisely tracks the speaker and keeps them center stage with much greater accuracy. Moreover, Multi-Person Tracking monitors all participants simultaneously, enabling quick and accurate transitions between speakers.

Insta360 Connect is available to order from the Insta360 Official Store and trusted retailers such as Amazon. The MSRP of the Standard Bundle is US$1999, including an Insta360 Connect, a Desk Stand, two 1.8 Meter HDMI Cables, a 1.8 Meter USB-C Cable, a Power Adapter and a Remote Control. Additional accessories such as the Wall Mount, TV Mount, Touch Panel, and extra-long cables are also available to purchase separately.