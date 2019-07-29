In time for SIGGRAPH 2019, Reallusion announces iClone Unreal Live Link, the plugin that connects the iClone character and animation system with Unreal Engine for, films and virtual production.

The visual progress of realtime engines is ever increasing the bar for characters, and the request for digital human realism is following the trend, as demonstrated by the cycle of conferences at this year’s edition of SIGGRAPH. Transform characters into an array of different styles and looks, Reallusion keeps pushing the limits by adding a GoZ workflow, a 3D scan pipeline, as well as a new shader technology to Character Creator meeting the demand for professional characters.

The Unreal Live Link Plug-in for iClone creates a system to transfer characters, lights, cameras, and animation from iClone directly into Unreal Engine. The simplicity of iClone combined with Unreal Engine rendering delivers a digital human solution to create, animate and visualize superior real-time characters. The Unreal Live Link Plug-in for iClone innovates content for Unreal and removes the tedious FBX file import/export process and seamlessly sends iClone characters to Unreal with automated character shaders and skeleton setup.

iClone at SIGGRAPH 2019

iClone and Unreal Engine users benefit from the collaboration between Reallusion and Epic Games through this dedicated character creation and animation workflow that delivers digital humans to Unreal Engine.Attenddes can experience live performance capture with iClone at SIGGRAPH booth #640, from July 30 until August 1.

“The power is in the workflow we have created from Character Creator and iClone to Unreal Engine. We’ve spent over a decade building the Reallusion pipeline and are happy to launch the rapid digital human creation and animation system for Unreal Engine games, virtual production, previz and films.” said Reallusion Product Marketing VP John Martin, while presenting the new plug-in.

Fusion of iClone creativity & Unreal Engine

For iClone users – Live Link bridges work in iClone to Unreal Engine to produce exceptional visuals featuring RTX Real-time Ray Tracing. Use existing and familiar iClone tools to animate seamlessly in Unreal Engine 4.

For Unreal users – Utilize iClone’s vast character and animation assets to quickly generate fully-rigged custom characters to be used with specialized iClone motion editing tools. Discover a powerful new way to create facial expressions and talking animations with intuitive puppet panels and multi-device mocap recording in a streamlined plug-and-play setup.

Pricing and Availability:

FUNDAMENTAL Package – Complete 3D Pipeline Tools $1,990

This essential suite includes iClone, 3DXchange, Curve Editor, Character Creator, Auto – setup Toll and the Unreal Live Link plugin

CINEMATIC Package – License of Official Character Asset Collections $3,990

This package includes the FUNDAMENTAL suite along with access to a comprehensive content library to speed up your production.

LIVE PERFORMANCE Package – With a choice of Facial & Body Capture $5,990

This ultimate package including all the tools, content, and mocap connectivity to the leading tracking devices.

